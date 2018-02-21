Events in March: Keeping Up with The Blowing Rock Art and History Museum

Smithsonian Exhibition Exploring the American Workforce Coming to Blowing Rock Art & History Museum March 20 – April 28, 2018 with an Opening Reception on March 24, 2018 from 2-4:00 p.m. — Blowing Rock, NC What would life be like without teachers, doctors or firefighters? Every day Americans are hard at work on farms, factories, in homes or at desks keeping our communities thriving. The Blowing Rock Art & History Museum (BRAHM), in cooperation with North Carolina Humanities Council, will explore the professions and the people that sustain American society when it hosts “The Way We Worked,” a Smithsonian Institution traveling exhibition. “The Way We Worked” will be on view March 20th through April 28th, with an opening reception on Saturday, March 24th. The March 24th opening will be free and open to the public. BRAHM and the surrounding community have been expressly chosen by the NC Humanities Council to host “The Way We Worked” as part of the Museum on Main Street project—a national/state/local partnership to bring exhibitions and programs to rural cultural organizations. The exhibition will tour six communities in North Carolina from January through November; an itinerary is attached. “The Way We Worked,” adapted from an original exhibition developed by the National Archives and Records Administration, explores how work has become a central element in American culture. It traces the many changes that have affected the workforce and work environments over the past 150 years, including the growth of manufacturing and increasing use of technology. The exhibition draws from the Archives’ rich collections, including historical photographs, archival accounts of workers, film, audio and interactives, to tell the compelling story of how work impacts our individual lives and the historical and cultural fabric of our communities. “We are very pleased to be able to bring “The Way We Worked” to our area,” said Willard Watson, Programs and Outreach Director, BRAHM. “It allows us the opportunity to explore this fascinating aspect of our own region’s history, and we hope that it will inspire many to become even more involved in the cultural life of our community.” “Allowing all of our state’s residents to have access to the cultural resources of our nation’s premiere museum is a priority of the NC Humanities Council,” said Paula Watkins, Executive Director of the NC Humanities Council. “With this special tour, we are pleased to be working with the BRAHM and Blowing Rock to help develop local exhibitions and public programs to compliment the Smithsonian exhibition.” Such free events include exhibition opening tour on Saturday, March 24 at 2 pm. “The Way We Worked” is part of Museum on Main Street, a unique collaboration between the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service (SITES), state humanities councils across the nation and local host institutions. To learn more about “The Way We Worked” and other Museum on Main Street exhibitions, visit www.museumonmainstreet.org. Support for Museum on Main Street has been provided by the United States Congress. SITES connects millions of Americans with their shared cultural heritage through a wide range of art, science and history exhibitions. State humanities councils, located in each state and U.S. territory, support community-based humanities programs that highlight such topics as local history, literature and cultural traditions. The BRAHM serves the local community by promoting visual arts, history and heritage of the mountains through educational programs, exhibitions, and significant permanent collections. To learn more, visit www.sites.si.edu, www.nchumani ties.org , and www.blowingrockmuseum.org. For more information, contact the Blowing Rock Art & History Museum’s Education & Outreach Director, Willard Watson at (828) 295-9099 ext. 3006 or via email atprograms@blowingrockmusuem.org . Located at 159 Chestnut Street on the corner of Chestnut and Main in Blowing Rock, NC, the Blowing Rock Art & History Museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m, and Sunday, 12 p.m. – 4 p.m. (May – November). The Museum is closed on Monday. General admission to the Museum is $7 for adults and $6 for students, seniors, and children ages 5 and up. Donations are accepted for full admission to the Museum on Thursday. Admission is free for active military and EBT cardholders. For more information, please call (828) 295 – 9099 or visit www.blowingrockmuseum.or g . ###

