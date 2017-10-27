The Ensemble Stage Presents Dracula on October 27 (sold out) and October 28 (Two Tickets left!)

Published Friday, October 27, 2017 at 11:44 am

The Ensemble Stage will perform their first radio play, Dracula, on October 27 and October 28 in honor of Halloween. While we have all are vaguely familiar with the story of Dracula, the Ensemble Stage added a unique twist to the story.

The Ensemble Stage has relocated Dracula’s castle to Banner Elk. There are a lot of local references, while keeping the plot and characters from the traditional tale. Everything is localized in this event. Tickets for the 27th (tonight) are sold out, and two tickets are available for October 28. The shows start at 7:00 p.m., for both nights.

Admission costs $15 for adults, and $10 for kids ages 16 and under.

Stay on the lookout for the next two Ensemble Stage Radio performances: A Christmas Carol will premier on December 1 and December 3 at 7:00 p.m., and An Ensemble Christmas will premier on December 15 and December 16 at 7:00 p.m., and on December 17 at 2:00 p.m.

For more information call the Ensemble Stage at 828) 414-1844 or visit the Ensemble Stage’s website www.ensemblestage.com.

