Ensemble Stage Company’s Christmas Show Dec. 15- Dec. 17, Tickets Going Fast!

On Friday, December 15, at 7:00 p.m., the curtain goes up on our annual holiday musical variety show, An Ensemble Christmas. With 24
musical numbers containing all or parts of over 30 yuletide songs, including performances by the Carolina Snowbelles and Western Carolina Youth Ballet, this fast-paced tribute to the Andy Williams and Bing Crosby television holiday shows of the 60’s and 70’s is sure to rejuvenate your holiday spirit.
An Ensemble Christmas will also be performed on Saturday, December 16 at 7:00 p.m., and on Sunday, December 17 at 2:00 p.m. The show takes place at the Old Banner Elk School, in their newly renovated auditorium.
Tickets cost $20 per adult, and $12 for kids who are 16 years old or younger.
This year’s performance was a wide collection of talent. Members include, but are not limited to:
Set Designer-Mike Helms
Lighting Designer-Ian Lawrence
Projection and Sound Designer-Gary Smith
Director-Lisa Lamont
Musical Director-Blake Pace
Choreographer-Sabrina Furches
Host-Gabriel Vanover
Chorus-Derek Gagnier, Natasha Braswell, Bradley Archer, Jana Prather-Greer, Max Probst, Finn Regan, Logan Bryant, Novita Hardy ,
The Western Carolina Youth Ballet will be performing under the direction of Brad Parquette, along with the Carolina Snowbelles under the direction of Cheryl Cutlip
The show has all or parts of nearly 40 songs. There are a lot of costumes; the show has approximately 10 costume changes within the 65 minute show. The show’s designer is Mike Helms.
For more info about Ensemble Stage or to purchase tickets, visit their website athttp://www.ensemblestage.com/index.html
or call Ensemble Stage at 828-414-1844.
2017 Season Sponsors
Thoresen Foundation
Shane & Monique Chalke