Earl Davis and Waitsel Smith are the Artists in Residency This Week at Edgewood Cottage Through July 25

A schedule change at the Cottage this week brings together two local artists you won’t want to miss: Earl Davis and Waitsel Smith. Both artists work in oils and both capture the beauty of natural landscapes but with very different effect. Come enjoy the contrasting work of both artists from July 19th through July 25th.

WAITSEL SMITH, OILS, WATERCOLOR, AND DRAWING

North Carolina artist Waitsel Smith is a visual artist living in Lenoir with over 30 years experience painting the people and places of North Carolina. Waitsel works in oils and watercolors and is considered a master landscape, portrait and figure painter. Waitsel is also a magazine and television illustrator, including work for the Travel Channel. Come meet Waitsel at Edgewood Cottage from July 19th through July 25th to enjoy his N. C. Wyeth style of painting.

EARL DAVIS, OIL LANDSCAPES

In Earl’s landscape paintings, he explores the effect of light on scenes in nature as he takes inspiration from hiking national parks, roaming trails of the Blue Ridge, and fishing the magic streams of the High Country. Earl’s work has been described as an appealing, “realistic impressionism” style of painting. Earl authors a column in The Blowing Rocket entitled “Raccoon Theology” and is pastor of Middle Fork Baptist Church. Come explore Earl’s artwork this week at Edgewood Cottage in Blowing Rock.

