Doc & Rosa Lee Watson Music Fest Brings Out The Best Three Area Pickers Among Winners in the Inaugural Terry Baucom Banjo Competition

Celebrating 30 years of success, award-winning Blue Highway is always a festival favorite and features Avery County native and versatile instrumentalist, Jason Burleson, at left, on the banjo and mandolin. Photo by Sherrie Norris

By Sherrie Norris

The 22nd Doc & Rosa Lee Watson MusicFest, July 19-20, saw hundreds of musicians, fans, vendors and volunteers crowding into the picturesque community of Sugar Grove for a two-day event to remember.

While most of the entertainment was on the Explore Boone-sponsored center stage, the inaugural Terry Baucom Banjo Championship, held in the adjacent Old Cove Creek School on Saturday morning, attracted much attention and thrust three local banjo players into the coveted winner’s circle.

Plus, an impromptu workshop by the Kruger Brothers in the school’s Red Raider Room, also on Saturday, drew a standing-room only crowd. Their scheduled concert later in the afternoon sealed the deal for many fans, said Danny Platt, MusicFest chair and promoter.

“The highlight of the festival every year is the Kruger Brothers – people absolutely love them. They were so close to Doc, and such a huge part of his life, especially in his later years, just as were Charles Welch and Jack Lawrence. They’re all such great people and wonderful to work with.”

Any day is a good day for bluegrass, but Saturday, July 20, in Sugar Grove was almost a perfect day as hundreds came out for the 22nd Doc & Rosa Lee Watson MusicFest. Photo by David Parrish Photography

Platt also mentioned the younger generation of musicians, who, too, were influenced early-on by Doc Watson, including award-winning Kody Norris and rising star Liam Purcell, both featured in the 2024 line-up.

Nick Chandler and Delivered’s debut in Sugar Grove this year, following a busy international tour, was a special treat for hometown bass player, Gary Trivette. Having played the festival previously with other groups during his musical career, Trivette was ecstatic to receive a warm welcome-back from friends and family who came out to see him.

For Nick Chandler and Delivered, making their debut in Sugar Grove this year following a busy international tour, was a special treat, in particular for hometown bass player, Gary Trivette, pictured second from right.

Photo by Mike Lane BLUEGRASSPHOTOS

The Kody Norris Show, whose namesake leader has risen to the top of the bluegrass chain in recent years — and currently holding numerous coveted titles in the world of ‘grass — received a standing ovation for its high-energy performance. Norris spoke of his early days in the music business, and named several local influences who helped shape his interests through the years. He was joined on stage by two of those musicians with whom he started playing as teens: Surefire’s Tom Isaacs and Tim Norris, whose band and area favorites kick-started the festival on Friday afternoon.

Other festival performers included: Michael Cleveland, East Nash Grass, Liam Purcell and Cane Mill Road, Blue Highway, Sister Sadie, Appalachian Road Show, The David Mayfield Parade, Rebecca Frazier, David Childers and the Serpents, Loose Roosters, Lost Ridge Band and the Asheville Mountain Boys.

Platt, on behalf of the Cove Creek Preservation & Development nonprofit organization, and presenting sponsor of the event, told High Country Press earlier this week that this year’s two-day festival went off without any major hitches.

“We are thrilled that things went so well for us this year. We’ve received such positive feedback from many of our musicians, vendors and guests. The line-up was spectacular with a variety of music genres — small, hometown acts, as well as major award-winning entertainers in such an inviting community atmosphere.”

Platt went on to say, “We try to mix up our bands every year – bringing back some of the traditional, longtime favorites, as well as introducing new, or at least new to the festival, groups.”

Platt said after a six-year break, it was good to transition back to the original two-day format. “Historically, Friday has been a little slower, but we’re really excited about what happened this time around.”

Michael Cleveland and Flamekeeper turned up the heat during their Friday night performance at the Sugar Grove music festival. Photo by David Parrish Photography

Grammy nominated and three-time IBMA Vocal Group of the Year, Sister Sadie, an all-female bluegrass band from Nashville, left no stone unturned during last week’s festival in Sugar Grove. Photo by David Parrish Photography

Flatpicking guitarist Rebecca Frazier wowed her audience at the festival with her newly released single, “High Country Road Trip.” Photo by David Parrish Photography

All About Doc and The Community

This festival has always been about Doc and his desire to preserve the heritage of WNC and promote Watauga County, Platt emphasized. “It’s always been important to showcase the best music, as well as provide something special for our community.”

Platt and his seven-member board have worked hard, he admitted, to bring this festival to where it is today. “It’s been challenging, at times, to try to make everyone happy, but when you have an outdoor festival, there is so much to consider — seating, weather, etc.”

And, Platt, emphasized, the CCP&D really appreciates all their sponsors, volunteers and vendors who help make it happen.

“We were really thrilled to have had Explore Boone as our first-ever stage sponsor this year, as well as several new sponsors, in general. and more craft vendors than usual, as well as more informational booths, namely Bluegrass Road Trip promotors, Our State Magazine, Mountain Home Music and others.”

Local radio personality, Ronnie Moretz, whose Catgut N Jugs Bluegrass Show is heard every Sunday evening on High Country Radio Station WMMY 106.1 and 102.3, was also present. Moretz brings to the air two full hours of the best in bluegrass each week, as well as interviews with some of the biggest names in the industry, several of which were present.

Always a familiar face in the crowd is Darlene Greene-Caudill, whose affiliation with the festival runs deep. Keeping her family tradition alive with four generations now involved, Greene-Caudill manages the merchandise tent, selling souvenir shirts, caps, stickers posters and more.

Kudos To The Watson Family

Perhaps, most importantly, Platt said, an ongoing “great working relationship” with the Watson Family is paramount to the festival’s overall success.

“We appreciate all they do to help us keep the tradition alive and to do what (we think) would please Doc, Rosa Lee and Merle.”

It’s especially true, Platt said, regarding the Doc and Merle Watson Folk Art Museum inside the school building. “We have worked with the family, Nancy especially, to keep this a humble museum, nothing fancy, but so full of incredible memorabilia. So many people really have no idea what all is included in that amazing collection, and what a gift it is to have it right here in Sugar Grove.”

Platt referred to the museum as “such a draw,” adding that the organization would really like to have it open and available for more than just a couple of days each year during the festival.

“We are looking for more funding to help with staffing, etc., to help us keep it open periodically, especially during the summer. We receive calls often from visitors to the area wanting to come see it. It is our hope that we can make it more visible to the community and visitors, alike, in the future.”

Following the Terry Baucom Banjo Competition at the festival, first-place winner Anthony Howell is all smiles holding his grand prize, the Deering Terry Baucom model banjo. His is pictured wit competition judges, Steven Moore (David Mayfield Parade), Jason Burleson (Blue Highway), Jens Kruger (Kruger Brothers and emcee, Cindy Baucom, who is also Terry Baucom’s widow. Photo by David Parrish Photography

More About The Terry Baucom Banjo Championship

Several months ago, Platt said, he began talking with Terry Baucom’s widow, Cindy Baucom about the banjo competition. “Cindy gave us her blessing and we moved forward with it. We all agreed that it was a great way to honor the legacy of Terry Baucom, who had died a short time earlier, and who was one of the greatest banjo players and overall musicians in bluegrass music. To have that first-ever banjo competition inside the school was just a great idea and turned out very well. We hope to expand on it, and hopefully in the future, maybe offer a guitar competition in Doc’s memory.”

“It made me so happy that the festival wanted to honor Terry’s memory in such a great way,” Cindy Baucom told High Country Press. “I appreciate everyone who played a role in that. I am very proud to serve as emcee for this festival. The talent is top-notch, the surrounding scenery is gorgeous and the atmosphere is just right.”

While the grand prize winner of the competition was from Alabama, three local musicians claimed their bragging rights in the top six spots. No small feat, indeed, according to Platt, who expressed appreciation to Cindy Baucom and Deering Banjo Company for partnering with the festival for the event.

Winners in the inaugural Terry Baucom Banjo Championship included:

1st place: Anthony Howell from Kosciusko, Mississippi and winner of the Terry Baucom signature Deering Banjo & Paige Capo.

2nd place: Gunnar Salyer from Todd, winner of a Goldtone Banjo and Paige Capo.

3rd place: Brian Kreher from Boone, winner of a Gold Tone Banjo and Paige Capo;

4th place: Frank Eastes from Pacolet, SC;

5th place: Kwame Crawford from Zionville; and

6th place: Nanette Fountain from Rock Hill, SC

All participants received sets of Terry Baucom signature banjo strings made by Dunlop and more accessories.

“We would like to send out huge thanks to Deering Banjos, Goldtone Music Group, Paige Capos and BlueChip Picks; and to our truly distinguished panel of judges: Jason Burleson (Blue Highway), Jens Kruger (Kruger Brothers) and Steven Moore (David Mayfield Parade),” said Baucom.

Thomas Keller gives a thumbs-up while working alongside his fellow crew members at The Dogfather, one of the festival’s popular new vendors this year. Photo by Sherrie Norris

Sponsors Pave the Way

2024 Musicfest sponsors included: Explore Boone, Deering Banjo Company, Johnson County Bank, New River Plumbing Supply & Lumber Company, Washburn Signature Homes, Skyline National Bank,

Skyline Skybest, LaQuinta by Wyndham, Comfort Suites, LifeStore Bank, Adams Pharmacy, Boone Realty, Deal, Mosely & Smith LLP, Blue Ridge Acupuncture and Integrative Health, Farmers State Bank,

Healthy Lymphatics, Boone Bagelry, Corrinne Loucks/828 Realty, FizzEd, Stick Boy Bread Co., Friendship Honda of Boone, Merlin Energy, Inc., Fairfield Inn by Mariott, Gold Tone Music Group, Courtyard by Marriott, Coca-Cola, Blue Chip Picks, Paige Capos; and media sponsors included Ray’s Weather Center, High Country Radio WATA 1450 AM/96.5 FM, Highway 106.1 and 102.3, WNCW 88.7, Our State Magazine, The Tomahawk and WMCT AM 1390.

Event planners have already met to review the 2024 MusicFest and have begun bouncing around ideas for 2025, Platt said.

This B&W moment in time easily captures the essence of The Kruger Brothers doing what they do best during an impromptu workshop last Saturday inside the old Cove Creek School . Photo by Mike Lane BLUEGRASSPHOTOS

Festival History

The festival got its start originally as The Doc Watson Appreciation Day, held in 1998 on the grounds of the Historic Cove Creek School, where today’s festival is still held. It was to honor Doc and his many contributions to our community, organizers said, and also to raise money to help preserve the western Watauga history through restoring the historic school, now on the National Register of Historic Places.

Eventually renamed the Doc & Rosa Lee Watson MusicFest, the event featured Doc for many years, and has welcomed other multiple award-winning performers, including Sam Bush, Rhonda Vincent and the Rage, Doyle Lawson and Quicksilver, Del McCoury and others.

The festival has also been the starting point for many local and regional Grammy Award winning artists including, Old Crow Medicine Show, the Steep Canyon Rangers, and the Carolina Chocolate Drops, and many others.

Although Doc passed away on May 29, 2012 at age 89, the Cove Creek Preservation and Development Board continues to promote the legacy he left behind, as well as his impact on the High Country community and far beyond.

A bird’s-eye view of the picturesque Sugar Grove venue where hundreds of folks enjoyed two days of the best music found anywhere during the Doc & Rosa Lee Watson MusicFest. Photo by David Parrish Photography

For more information, contact Cove Creek Preservation & Development, located at 207 Dale Adams Road (P.O. Box 344) Sugar Grove, NC 28679

You may also call 828-297-2200 or email musicfestnsugargrove@gmail.com.

Explore Boone hosted one of several informational booths during the festival and served as the first-ever stage sponsor for the entire event. Photo by David Parrish Photography

