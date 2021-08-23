David Collins is the Artist in Residency This Week at Edgewood Cottage Through August 29

Artist David Collins will be spending this week at the Edgewood Cottage in Blowing Rock through August 29 as part of their Artists in Residency program.

DAVID COLLINS, LANDSCAPES, PLEIN AIR AND ACRYLICS IN STUDIO

A self-taught artist and art teacher, David was born in Sebring, Ohio. Having contracted polio as a young child, he passed time drawing, coloring, constructing and painting with watercolor.

As an adult, David was able to move forward with his passion for creating and successfully operated an art studio in Lakeland, Florida. In addition to street art in Lakeland, David offers plein air landscapes and studio acrylics.

Come meet David from August 23 through August 29 at Edgewood Cottage in Blowing Rock.

