Crossnore Fine Arts Gallery Announces Monthly Gallery Show Dates Through October

Crossnore Communities for Children’s Fine Arts Gallery is excited to announce its gallery season. Guests are invited to gallery shows throughout the season, featuring art from talented artists.

This season has much to offer. In July the collection will feature impressionistic oil painted landscapes from Kim Abernethy. In August the gallery will feature landscape works in the Atelier style from Rebecca King Hawkinson. In September, Rachelle Davis, a creator of jewelry in silver and gemstones, will share her work. And in October, Katherine McCarty will showcase her abstract and impressionist work in oils, acrylic, and mixed media.

Artist Kim Abernethy’s Seasons of Change is on July 1

Gallery Season Details:

Seasons of Change: Artist Kim Abernethy

July 18, 2024, 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm

Di Luce (Of Light): Artist Rebecca King Hawkinson

August 15, 2024: 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm

Spirit of the Mountains: Artist Rachelle Davis

September 5, 2024, 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm

Along the Way: Artist Katherine McCarty

October 10, 2024, 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm

Wine and hors d’oeuvres will be served at each show.

“Our artists are dedicated to their craft and to the gallery’s mission, in helping the children in Crossnore’s care create their palette for their own canvas on their journey to the top,” said Gallery Manager Heidi Fisher.

The Fine Arts Gallery specifically supports Crossnore’s Youth Independent Living Program, which transitions students from foster care to successful independent living. It also supports Crossnore’s Avery County campus Student Work Program. To learn more, visit crossnore.org/crossnore-fine-arts-gallery.

Crossnore Fine Arts Gallery is located at 205 Johnson Lane, Crossnore, NC, 28616. For questions, contact Heidi Fisher, Art Gallery Manager, at (828) 783-1065 or at hfisher@crossnore.org.

Crossnore Fine Arts Gallery

About Crossnore Communities for Children

For more than 100 years, Crossnore has been one of the most trusted names in child safety, protection, and welfare as a provider of holistic care, hope, and healing for children who have experienced trauma. Our promise to all children and families is to value and accept them wholly and to devote our exceptional resources to their needs. No organization is better positioned than Crossnore Communities for Children to give vulnerable families a broad-based ecosystem of support. For more information about Crossnore Communities for Children, please visit crossnore.org.

