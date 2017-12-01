Cowbell Classic Women’s Bicycle Ride Presents Donations to Two Local Nonprofit Organizations

Published Friday, December 1, 2017 at 11:16 am

The Cowbelle Classic Women’s Bicycle Ride has wrapped up its 2017 event year by presenting donations to two local nonprofits whose missions include providing services for local women and girls. In addition to the nonprofit donations, part of the ride proceeds will go to the Boone Area Cyclists to support its work advocating for cyclists in the High Country.

As part of its mission this year, the organizers selected two local nonprofits: the Mountain Alliance LIFT leadership program for girls; and OASIS, which provides free services to survivors of domestic and sexual assault. Boone Area Cyclists president, Clinton Marsh, and Cowbelle Classic organizer Beth Jacquot, presented each organization with a check. Zack Green, Mountain Alliance Director, said that he hoped the group could use some of the money to help LIFT girls to participate in NICA, a mountain biking club for high school students. Jennifer Herman thanked BAC for the donation on behalf of the clients and children served by OASIS.

The Cowbelle Classic ride is sponsored by the Boone Area Cyclists and aims to provide a social, non-competitive ride for women riders of all levels and ages. This year’s event included 150 riders who biked routes ranging from 15 to 64 miles. The response from riders has been overwhelmingly positive, and the organizers hope to increase the number of riders next year since the ride filled up so quickly this year. The ride takes place the last Saturday in August.

You can learn more about the Cowbelle Classic and the Boone Area Cyclists at booneareayclists.org.

Photo cutlines:

LIFT donation pic: BAC President Clinton Marsh and Cowbelle Classic organizer Beth Jacquot present a donation from the proceeds of the Cowbelle Classic to Zack Green, Mountain Alliance Director.

OASIS donation pic: BAC President Clinton Marsh and Cowbelle Classic organizer Beth Jacquot present a donation from the proceeds of the Cowbelle Classic to OASIS. From left to right: Executive Director Jennifer Herman, Cowbelle Organizer Beth Jacquot, BAC President Clinton Marsh, Janie Finn.

