Cindy McEnery and Nathan Favors are the Artists in Residency This Week at Edgewood Cottage Through August 15

Photographer Cindy McEnery and woodworker Nathan Favors are spending this week at the Edgewood Cottage in Blowing Rock through August 8 as part of their Artists in Residency program.

CINDY McENERY, NATURE AND LANDSCAPE PHOTOGRAPHY

While Cindy’s love of photography began as a child, her real growth came after she retired from corporate America. From that moment on, she committed herself to the study, practice and work of photography by taking classes in Raleigh, studying with National Geographic photographers in Arizona, Texas, Virginia, Santa Fe, and Portland, and photographing dancers at The Carolina Ballet. Cindy focuses on things around her — nature and landscapes, barns and barn quilts, sunrises and sunsets, and animals and people—including a focus on North Carolina. Each photograph is an attempt to capture life as she sees it at that particular moment. Come and meet Cindy from August 9th through August 15th at Edgewood Cottage in Blowing Rock.

NATHAN FAVORS, LOCAL AND EXOTIC TURNED WOODS

Known by art collectors around the world as “THE BOWLMAKER,” Nathan Favors captures the natural beauty of wood and transforms it into finished creations that highlight the unique grain and natural shades of each tree species. Every creation is one of a kind. Born in Philadelphia and raised on Maryland’s eastern shore before moving to Bakersville, Mr. Favors spent much of his life running his own landscaping and tree removal business with the help of his six sons. In 2000, Nathan came across the opportunity to visit a woodturners’ exhibit. After witnessing this ancient art form, he saw it as a way of converting trees he had grown to love into works of art he could share with the world. By observing methods of lathe work and through trial and error, Nathan taught himself this ancient art form. Come meet Nathan from August 9th through August 15th and purchase a one-of-a-kind heirloom in Blowing Rock at Edgewood Cottage.

