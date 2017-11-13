Christmas Time with the Ensemble Stage: An Ensemble Stage, Starting Dec. 1

On Friday , December 15, at 7:00 p.m., the curtain goes up on our annual holiday musical variety show,An Ensemble Christmas . With 24

musical numbers containing all or parts of over 30 yuletide songs, including performances by the Carolina Snowbelles andWestern Carolina Youth Ballet, this fast-paced tribute to the Andy Williams and Bing Crosby television holiday shows of the 60’s and 70’s is sure to rejuvenate your holiday spirit.

An Ensemble Christmas will also be performed on Saturday, December 16 at 7:00 p.m., and on Sunday, December 17 at 2:00 p.m.

Tickets:

$20 Adult

$12 Kids (16 & Under)