Christmas Time with the Ensemble Stage: An Ensemble Stage, Starting Dec. 1

Published Monday, November 13, 2017 at 10:41 am

Christmas with the Ensemble Stage is full of staged radio plays for the entire family to enjoy. Each show offers a few performance times. Tickets sell very quickly, so call in advance to ensure that there are tickets available.  Call 1-828-414-8144 for further information. 

A December Full of Holiday Cheer 
A Live Staged Radio Play and our Annual Holiday Musical Variety Show

On Friday December 1st at 7 p.m., you can kick off a whole weekend of Banner Elk’s “A Small Town Christmas” festivities by being a part of the webASC_7140“studio” audience for our staged radio play, A Christmas Carol  and amp up your holiday heart.  If you can’t make it on Friday that’s okay, we have another performance on Sunday, December 3 at 2:00 p.m.  

Tickets:  
$15 Adult 
$10 Kids (16 & under)
 
 
On Friday, December 15, at 7:00 p.m., the curtain goes up on our annual holiday musical variety show,An Ensemble Christmas.  With 24 

webDSCN8746

musical numbers containing all or parts of over 30 yuletide songs, including performances by the Carolina Snowbelles andWestern Carolina Youth Ballet, this fast-paced tribute to the Andy Williams and Bing Crosby television holiday shows of the 60’s and 70’s is sure to rejuvenate your holiday spirit.

webDSCN8969

An Ensemble Christmas will also be performed on Saturday, December 16 at 7:00 p.m., and on Sunday, December 17 at 2:00 p.m. 
Tickets: 
$20 Adult 
$12 Kids (16 & Under)
 
For more info about our Fall Season line up or to purchase tickets go to our website athttp://www.ensemblestage.com/index.html
or call us at 828-414-1844

 

 

 2017 Season Sponsors 

 

Thoresen Foundation      
Shane & Monique Chalke
    
Banner-Elk-logo1eblast    little-main-street-inn-webc 5

Comments

comments

«
»
280 x 540
300 x 260

Privacy Policy | Rights & Permissions | Discussion Guidelines

Website Management by Outer Banks Media