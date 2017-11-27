Christmas Time with the Ensemble Stage: An Ensemble Stage, Starting Dec. 1

Christmas with the Ensemble Stage is full of staged radio plays for the entire family to enjoy. Each show offers a few performance times. Tickets sell very quickly, so call in advance to ensure that there are tickets available. Call 1-828-414-8144 for further information.
A December Full of Holiday Cheer
A Live Staged Radio Play and our Annual Holiday Musical Variety Show
On Friday December 1st at 7 p.m., you can kick off a whole weekend of Banner Elk’s “A Small Town Christmas” festivities by being a part of the “studio” audience for our staged radio play, A Christmas Carol and amp up your holiday heart. If you can’t make it on Friday that’s okay, we have another performance on Sunday, December 3 at 2:00 p.m.
Tickets:
$15 Adult
$10 Kids (16 & under)
On Friday, December 15, at 7:00 p.m., the curtain goes up on our annual holiday musical variety show,An Ensemble Christmas. With 24
musical numbers containing all or parts of over 30 yuletide songs, including performances by the Carolina Snowbelles andWestern Carolina Youth Ballet, this fast-paced tribute to the Andy Williams and Bing Crosby television holiday shows of the 60’s and 70’s is sure to rejuvenate your holiday spirit.
An Ensemble Christmas will also be performed on Saturday, December 16 at 7:00 p.m., and on Sunday, December 17 at 2:00 p.m.
Tickets:
$20 Adult
$12 Kids (16 & Under)
For more info about our Fall Season line up or to purchase tickets go to our website athttp://www.ensemblestage.com/i
or call us at 828-414-1844
2017 Season Sponsors
Thoresen Foundation
Shane & Monique Chalke