“CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG” Set for Saturday, July 30 as part of Free Family Film Series at Appalachian Theatre

The much-loved movie musical “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang” is the next offering on the inaugural Saturday Morning Family Film Series at the historic Appalachian Theatre of the High Country, the King Street landmark in downtown Boone. Due to a generous sponsorship by Allen Wealth Management, the film is being offered free of charge to the general public at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 30, 2022.

“Chitty Chitty Bang Bang” is the third of six family-friendly movie classics being screened during the summer months on select Saturday mornings from now through August 27. This is the first time the film will be shown at the venue since its App Theatre debut 53 years ago. The movie runs two hours and twenty-four minutes in duration.

The free screening begins at 10 a.m. and is followed by a tour of the newly-renovated and restored 1938 vaudeville theatre and cinema. Please note that attendees under the age of 13 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Family-appropriate concessions will be available for purchase, including popcorn, candy, bottled water, and soft drinks, among other items.

“Chitty Chitty Bang Bang” is a 1968 British musical-fantasy film about a down-on-his-luck inventor who turns a broken-down Grand Prix car into a fancy vehicle for his children, and then they fly off on a magical fantasy adventure to save their grandfather in a far-off land. Disney billed the movie as, “The most fantasmagorical musical entertainment in the history of everything!”

Directed by Ken Hughes with a screenplay co-written by Hughes with popular children’s author Roald Dahl, and the film is loosely based on Ian Fleming’s 1964 novel “Chitty-Chitty-Bang-Bang: The Magical Car.” The film stars Dick Van Dyke, Sally Ann Howes, Adrian Hall, Heather Ripley, Lionel Jeffries, comedian Benny Hill, James Robertson Justice, Robert Helpmann, Barbara Windsor, and Gert Fröbe.

The film was produced by Albert R. Broccoli with John Stears supervising the special effects. “Cubby” Broccoli and Ian Fleming are best known as the creative team behind the James Bond film franchise. The musical numbers, written by Richard M. and Robert B. Sherman, included the title song, “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang,” which was nominated for an Academy Award. The film received the Golden Globe Award for Best Original Score. The remaining films on the inaugural Saturday Morning Family Film Series are “Mary Poppins” on August 6, “Lady and the Tramp” on August 13, and “Heidi” on August 27. For a complete performance schedule and of all upcoming events, please visit the Appalachian Theatre’s website at www.apptheatre.org.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

