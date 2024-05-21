Carolina Renaissance Festival is Holding Open Auditions on Saturdays June 15 and June 22

The wildly popular Carolina Renaissance Festival is holding open auditions for colorful personalities of all types to bring to life the Festival’s make-believe Village of Fairhaven. Amateur and professional opportunities are available for actors, street performers, cosplayers, historical reenactors, musicians, singers, dancers, variety acts, and stagehands too!

Auditions will be held on Saturday, June 15th from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM and Saturday, June 22nd from 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM at the Bonnie Cone Leadership Academy located at 16115 Poplar Tent Road, Huntersville, NC 28078 (adjacent to the Festival fairgrounds). Auditionees should be age 13 or older. Advance registration is available online at Carolina.RenFestInfo.com.

New this year, the Festival seeks charismatic stars to dazzle audiences as a Royal Princess. Interested auditionees should be adults ages 24 to 30. Additional qualifications apply.

Performers at the Festival engage in the art of all day play through interactive, immersive theatre. Accepted cast members are to participate in a series of free summer workshops and rehearsals that will prepare cast members on how to adapt their skills to the outdoor, renaissance theme. Sessions include costuming, period language, accent, character development, improv, and more.

About The Festival

The Carolina Renaissance Festival is a combination of outdoor theater, circus, arts and crafts fair, jousting tournament and feast, all rolled into a non-stop, daylong, outdoor family adventure!

The Carolina Renaissance Festival returns for its 31st annual season on Saturdays and Sundays, October 5th through November 24th on a 250-acre farm located just minutes north of Charlotte, between Concord and Huntersville, at the junction of NC 73 and Poplar Tent Road. Tickets are now date specific and available for purchase only online starting June 1st at Carolina.RenFestInfo.com.

