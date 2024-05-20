Carlton Gallery Hosts its 42nd Spring Group Exhibition – “Alchemy of Abstraction – Harmony Unveiled” with Opening Reception on May 25

Gallery owner, Toni Carlton, extends an invitation to everyone to visit during this awe-inspiring 42nd Spring Group Exhibition which runs through July 15th.

Carlton Gallery begins its 42nd Spring Group Exhibition – “Alchemy of Abstraction – Harmony Unveiled” with an Opening Reception on Saturday, May 25 from 2 to 5. This reception affords the opportunity to meet some of the gallery artists in attendance. Mark your calendars for an afternoon of great art and good conversation, while enjoying light hors d’oeuvres.

The abstract paintings of Andrew Braitman are images that are solid and reflect nature: earth and rock. They are snatches of landscapes that were once shaped and now abandoned, but still reveal the traces of a previous order. His abstract paintings create an illusion, a thing or place where the viewer can get lost, an image that is unreal but believable. Braitman’s paintings give a clarity of color, as well as viscosity and implementation of surface details and textural effects. Braitman says, “This is work I do for myself. It informs me more than anything else”.

Nicholas Stewart’s colorful compositions of fruits, plants, and organic objects are fascinating, while being inventively arranged to include reference to his six-year-old son, Charlie.

Laura Berendson Hughes’ unique rendering of horses defines their characteristics while expanding the art of abstraction to a high level.

Non-Objective abstracts by Tonya Bottomley display her understanding of geometrics painted in her colorful and dramatic palette. Bottomley says, “Making art is my way of being present in the world. My paintings speak not only with line, shape, and color, but also with the passion and substance of living with purpose”.

Lisa Boardwine renders non-objective abstracts in her intriguing technique of layering textures, marks, and color to create a history of surface. Her travels to Italy and exposure to the sensibility of the eroding nature of ancient architecture are an influence in her exceptional artwork.

The figurative sculpture of Mary-Ann Prack has advanced into her instantly recognizable abstract expressionist form that continues to win awards and commendations. Prack designs sculptures that are distinctive, colorful, precise and with geometric purity of form and surface detail. Her designs range from one to eight feet in height.

This Spring Group Exhibition also features paintings of mountain scenery and high-country waterfalls by Andrew Braitman, Egidio Antonaccio, Kevin Beck, Mary Kamerer, Freeman Beard, Kim Abernethy, and Sharon Lampke. Colorful landscapes in palette knife by Karin Neuvirth; abstracted landscapes by Monique Carr; plein air landscapes by Sharon Rusch Shaver; personal figurative by Lori Hill; “Agnes” the black bear by Amos Westmoreland; a bear in ball point pen by Brian Carney; horses rendered by Holly Glasscock; cute cows by Jean Rupprecht; figurative paintings by Lisa Bartell, Marion Cloaninger, and Arlene Mandell; visionary by Debbie Arnold; native flora and fauna by Trena McNabb; gouache/watercolor by Eddie Kent Tallent; mixed media sculptural wall works by Nancy Brittelle; bronze sculptures by George Cadell, and the mixed media artwork of Toni Carlton which embraces the connectedness of the world are some of the outstanding artwork showcased for this exhibition.

Gallery owner, Toni Carlton, extends an invitation to everyone to visit during this awe-inspiring 42nd Spring Group Exhibition which runs through July 15th. The gallery is located 10 miles south of Boone, 7 miles north of Linville or Banner Elk and 8 miles from Blowing Rock at 10360 Hwy 105 South in the Grandfather Mountain community. The hours are 10 to 5 Tuesday through Saturday and 11:30 to 5:30 on Sunday. For more information on artists, workshops, and exhibitions, visit www.carltongallery.com or call (828) 963-4288.

Tonya Bottomley – StillLife – 20×16

Andrew Braitman – Mountain Falls – 60×48

Nicholas Stewart – Golden 4 – 30×24 oil on canvas

Laura Berendson Hughes – Love Unexplained is Clearer – 48×36

Mary-Ann Prack – Twisted Sister 33x16x11

