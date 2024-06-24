Carlton Gallery Announces an “Art Dash” on June 29, Featuring Artist Egidio Antonaccio

Egidio Antonaccio will be demonstrating his masterly painting skills from 2 to 4 pm.

Carlton Gallery plans an “Art Dash” on Saturday, June 29, which will feature artist Egidio Antonaccio demonstrating his masterly painting skills from 2 to 4 pm. Antonaccio is a talented fine art painter whose realistic impressionist landscapes show his love of nature. He is a standing gallery artist, as well as a teacher at the gallery’s seasonal painting workshops. Many of the small paintings (17 or more) rendered in his workshops will be available for viewing and purchasing during this “Art Dash” and the following week.

Egidio Antonaccio was born in Castelluccio, Italy. His art education was from the Institute of Fine Art in Castrovillari, Italy and the Academy of Fine Arts with Honors in Florence, Italy. In 1981 he made the High Country of North Carolina his home. The ever-changing scenery of the beautiful Blue Ridge Mountains continues to provide Antonaccio with a countless source of inspiration for his interpretation of sunlit valleys, colorful hillsides, cascading waterfalls with native rhododendron and dogwood, pastoral farm scenes, and snow-covered vistas.

Everyone is invited to this “Art Dash” for an afternoon of socializing with Antonaccio. It is sure to be an enlightening experience, as he is multi-talented with an ingenious imagination. Light refreshments will be served.

The gallery is located 10 miles south of Boone, 7 miles north of Linville or Banner Elk, and 8 miles from Blowing Rock in the Grandfather Mountain community. The hours are 10 to 5 Tuesday through Saturday and 11:30 to 5:30 on Sunday. For more information on workshops, artists, or exhibitions, visit www.carltongallery.com.

