BRAHM’s Recent Acquisitions Exhibition is On View in Time for Open House This Saturday

Elliott Daingerfield, Woman with Geese, 1888, Oil on canvas. Museum Purchase with support of BRAHM Collections Committee, Bobby & George Ball, Marion Johnson Church, Gue GLess, Eric & Diane Overcash, Lee Rocamora & John Thompson, Maria & Bryan Saterbo, and Jean & Walter Wilkinson. BRAHM Permanent Collection.

Blowing Rock, NC – BRAHM (Blowing Rock Art & History Museum) is excited to open the exhibition Recent Acquisitions to BRAHM’s Permanent Collection. The exhibition highlights 16 artworks including gifts and promised gifts to the Permanent Collection.

Recent Acquisitions presents new additions to BRAHM’s vault in light of some of the different ways objects might come into a museum’s collection as well as the responsibility of care that an institution undertakes when accepting such objects. BRAHM’s expansion of the Permanent Collection has largely been accomplished through the generosity of art collectors who have donated or promised artworks that align with the scope of the Museum’s mission. Additionally, Recent Acquisitions also celebrates BRAHM’s first ever purchase of an artwork: Elliott Daingerfield’s painting Woman with Geese. With each acquisition, BRAHM also accepts the duty all museums share to ensure the objects will be properly conserved for future generations to enjoy. For more information on Recent Acquisitions, visit https://www.blowingrockmuseum.org/see/recent-acquisitions.

Maud Gatewood, Three Sisters, 1957-1958, Oil on Linen, 44 x 36.in (111.8 x 91.4 cm). Gift of Karen Lang Johnston in memory of her husband, Hon. Eugene Johnston. BRAHM Permanent Collection, 2022.003.001.

Those interested in viewing the new exhibition are encouraged to come to BRAHM’s Open House this Saturday, October 22 from 4–6:00pm. Docents will be on hand to answer questions and provide insight into the exhibitions, and light refreshments including a cash bar will be available. This is a free event welcoming all visitors. To learn more about the Open House, visit https://www.blowingrockmuseum.org/calendar/fall-open-house.

BRAHM (Blowing Rock Art & History Museum) is an art and history museum nestled in the mountains of North Carolina. Open to the public since 2011, BRAHM provides cultural enrichment by promoting the arts, and Southern Appalachian heritage and history, through educational programs, exhibitions, activities and permanent collections.

BRAHM is located in downtown Blowing Rock and is open to the public, free of charge, Tues. – Sat. 11-5 and, beginning May 1 through October 31, Sun. 11-4.

