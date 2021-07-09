BRAHM’s 2021 Gala to be a 10th Anniversary Celebration on July 30; Reservations Filling Fast

By Harley Nefe

Blowing Rock Art & History Museum is preparing for its annual fundraising gala on Friday, July 30, which is just three weeks away. This year’s gala is extra special as it is also a celebration of the museum’s 10th Anniversary.

“All of our founders, members and long-term staff — everyone is amazed that 10 years have gone by and that we are already celebrating this big birthday,” said Jasmin McFayden, Executive Assistant for BRAHM. “The museum has certainly come a long way since 2011, so we’re excited.”

Guests are invited to spend the evening with BRAHM enjoying live music, fine food, good company and a host of diverse and intriguing exhibitions on view throughout the event.

“It’s our biggest fundraiser, and a big party,” McFayden said. “It’s a big celebration for our closest members and donors, but you don’t have to be a member or an existing donor to attend. This year it’s particularly special because a lot of our members and donors who are close friends outside of the museum haven’t seen each other a whole lot. We expect it to be all the more special this time around.”

After having last year’s gala be cancelled due to the pandemic, it gives attendees all the more reason to celebrate.

The evening will kick off with a pre-gala reception for the museum sponsors before the rest of the guests arrive at 6:30 p.m. for cocktails and hors d’oeuvres. Dinner will be served at 7:30 p.m. with a Fund-a-Need Auction happening between dinner and dessert at 8:30 p.m.

If individuals are interested in attending, it’s important to act soon because reservations are filling up fast. There are currently around 20 seats still available, as the event is being limited to only 250 people due to the size of the tent being used as the venue behind BRAHM. Tickets are $275 per person.

“We’re on track to sell out,” McFayden said. “The ticket sale revenue will support BRAHM’s general operating funds and that supports our staffing, our programs and our free admission. We’ve been free admission since 2018, so we have had to find ways to cover that revenue loss, and the gala is one way we do that, not just through ticket sales but through the Fund-a-Need Auction as well.”

If folks are unable to attend the 2021 gala, they are always welcome to stop by the museum and visit the different exhibits that are on display.

“We have very diverse exhibits that are on display,” McFayden said. “We truly have something for everyone this time around. They’re just stellar. Right now we have a contemporary photography exhibit from highly reputable North Carolina photography collectors, and we have a contemporary metals exhibit largely representing artists in the Penland area. Then we have painting exhibits that are collections of renowned painting collectors of art from the late 19th – early 20th century, many of which are painted in the American impressionism style that are more traditional and equally stunning exhibits. It really is a good mix. Upstairs, as always, we have our Blowing Rock history exhibit that’s curated by our local Blowing Rock Historical Society and always on view.”

BRAHM is open Tuesday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. More information about the gala and the museum can be found by visiting https://www.blowingrockmuseum.org/offerings/gala or calling 828-295-9099.

