BRAHM Receives America 250 NC Grant

The Blowing Rock Art & History Museum (BRAHM) has been awarded a three-year grant totaling $29,950 from North Carolina’s America 250 NC initiative for a project that will celebrate the nation’s semiquincentennial in 2026. America 250 NC is North Carolina’s commemoration of the United States’ 250th anniversary and is led by the North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources (DNCR).

BRAMH will celebrate the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States of America through two of the commemorative themes, Common Ground and Gathering of Voices, established by America 250 NC. This will be accomplished through a major year-long art exhibition series with a focus on the American landscape and how it has inspired our national identity, a music history exhibition, musician residencies, and an updated introductory video for the museum. BRAHM’s participation in this national initiative further positions the museum as an arts leader in our region.

“One of our goals is to expand beyond the walls of museum and strengthen relationships within our community partners including Watauga County Schools, the Appalachian Theatre, Joe Shannon’s Mountain Home Music, and the Center for Appalachian Studies,” said Willard Watson III, BRAHM’s programs and outreach director.

The DNCR’s America 250 NC initiative recently dispersed nearly $900,000 in grant funds across 34 counties in the state. The grant program is designed to spark commemoration programs and activities on a local level.

“These America 250 grants will serve as catalysts for local participation in the nationwide commemoration of our nation’s founding,” said DNCR Secretary Reid Wilson. “We look forward to working with communities across the state to build a memorable and meaningful celebration for all North Carolinians.”

For more information about America 250 NC, visit america250.nc.gov.

About BRAHM

BRAHM’s mission is to curate, preserve, educate, and inspire. Rooted in the creative cultures of Appalachia, BRAHM will cultivate a community that extends beyond its walls and region, positioning Western North Carolina as a leader in the arts. The 25,000-square-foot Blowing Rock Art and History Museum, known as BRAHM, opened its doors on October 1, 2011. Located off Main Street in Blowing Rock, North Carolina, BRAHM provides cultural enrichment by promoting the arts, and Southern Appalachian heritage and history, through educational programs, exhibitions, and activities. The permanent collection of more than 600 objects includes works by Elliott Daingerfield, Maud Gatewood, Elizabeth Bradford, Mark Hewitt, and other American impressionist and post-impressionist artists. Open year-round, 24,000 visitors are welcomed free of charge to experience 25 changing exhibitions. BRAHM also has an outreach education program that encourages arts education in local schools, daycares, and senior centers. For more information, visit blowingrockmuseum.org.

