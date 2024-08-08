BRAHM Offers Free Digital Catalog of Maud Gatewood’s Life and Work

The Blowing Rock Art & History Museum (BRAHM) has created an iterative digital catalog of artworks by iconic North Carolina artist Maud Gatewood. The catalog is drawn from the scholarship associated with the Museum’s current exhibition, The Hard Edge & The Soft Line: A Retrospective of Maud Gatewood, on view in the Fort, Atwell, and Rankin East Galleries from June 28, 2024 through January 5, 2025.

The digital resource is available at gatewoodatbrahm.org.

All visitors to The Hard Edge & The Soft Line will receive a printed copy of an image from the exhibition and a QR code to access the digital guide. This initiative supports BRAHM’s commitment to providing free admission to in-person visitors and free access to online resources.

The digital catalog allows the Museum to build on Gatewood’s legacy as new scholarship and works become available for public access in the future. In addition to images and scholarship, the digital catalog includes an extensive timeline of the artist’s life.

Maud Gatewood, Untitled (Molly Skating), c. 1982, acrylic on canvas. Collection of Lee Fazzi & Christine Burns-Fazzi

Maud Gatewood (1934–2004) remains a central figure in the art history of North Carolina and America. A painter of exacting technique with a keen eye for composition and cultural commentary, her work captured the Carolinas—and the world beyond—across much of the 20th century.

Drawing on her experiences as a native of Yanceyville in Caswell County, North Carolina, Gatewood’s paintings reveal rural landscapes and people in the midst of transformation, while cleverly framing the experience of modern life with acerbic wit and a wealth of empathy.

The Hard Edge & The Soft Line is a major undertaking by BRAHM. It comprehensively examines Gatewood’s career, showcasing the evolution of her work as well as her significant contributions as an artist and educator in North Carolina and the surrounding region.

With the collaboration of six public institutions and six private collections, coupled with BRAHM’s Permanent Collection, the exhibition features approximately 40 works that represent the breadth of Gatewood’s career. Included are loans from the Gregg Museum of Art & Design (Raleigh), Guilford College (Greensboro), North Carolina Museum of Art (Raleigh), Wake Forest University (Winston-Salem), Weatherspoon Art Museum (Greensboro) and the University of North Carolina at Charlotte (Charlotte).

For more information, visit blowingrockmuseum.org/see/gatewood.

Maud Gatewood, After Rain, 1990, Acrylic on canvas, 36 x 72 in. (91.4 x 182.9 cm.)

North Carolina Museum of Art, Raleigh, NC, Gift of Frances M. and William R. Roberson, Jr., 98.4.8

Selected Exhibition Programming

“It’s a Maud, Maud World”: A Look at Gatewood’s Life and Work with Dr. Will South

Thursday, August 29, 2024; 6–7pm

Dr. Will South, professor, artist, historian, and author of numerous books, will examine Gatewood’s life as an artist of national importance.

Free for Members; $8 General Admission

Memories of Maud

Saturday, October 19, 2024; 2–4pm

Join us for a screening of the documentary Facing the White Canvas: Maud Gatewood followed by an opportunity to share personal memories or connections had with Maud Gatewood. Whether you knew Maud personally or want to know what Maud was like, this will be an event to remember.

Free for Members; $8 General Admission

For a full list of events at BRAHM, please visit blowingrockmuseum.org/calendar.

About BRAHM

BRAHM’s mission is to curate, preserve, educate, and inspire. Rooted in the creative cultures of Appalachia, BRAHM aims to cultivate a community that extends beyond its walls and region, positioning Western North Carolina as a leader in the arts. The 25,000-square-foot Blowing Rock Art & History Museum, known as BRAHM, opened its doors on October 1, 2011. Located off Main Street in Blowing Rock, North Carolina, BRAHM provides cultural enrichment by promoting the arts through educational programs, exhibitions, and activities. The permanent collection of more than 600 objects includes works by Elliott Daingerfield, Maud Gatewood, Elizabeth Bradford, Mark Hewitt, and other American impressionist and post-impressionist artists. Open year-round, BRAHM welcomes 24,000 visitors free of charge to experience 25 changing exhibitions. BRAHM also has an educational outreach program that encourages arts education in local schools, daycares, and senior centers. For more information, visit blowingrockmuseum.org.

