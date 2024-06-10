Bolick and Traditions Pottery will Host Annual Wood Kiln Opening on Saturday June 29th

Bolick and Traditions Pottery will host the annual Wood Kiln Opening on Saturday June 29th. The groundhog style wood kiln will be unloaded at 10am on Saturday morning. The event will take place at 4443 Bolick Road Lenoir NC. Guests are encouraged to be present at that time to watch the items being taken from the kiln and then make their selection. Lula Owens Bolick will have several traditional style face jugs, swirl mugs and vases. Glenn will have swirl vases and pitchers. Michael Calhoun of Traditions Pottery will have a large selection of face jugs including Santas, Wizards, Clay Spirits, Pumpkin Jugs and candle holders featuring Santa and Mrs Claus. Janet Bolick Calhoun will have candle holders, and Rebekah Pitchers, teapots, and vases. Guest Artist this year will be Daisy Coffey, Ten Hands Pottery and Kaylee Eggers. Kaylee will have sculpted Nativity sets and functional wares. The Sales Cabin will be open till 4pm and there you can find a wide selection of mugs, bowls, pie plates, serving piece and more. Plenty of jack o lanterns and snowman lanterns will be available as well as a large selection of flower pots and planting jars. JoAnn Miller will be showing her handcrafted baskets and Sonya Cook will have wood works including charcuterie boards and cutting boards. Leah Cole will have crafts and sewn items. Live music on the cabin porch with the Dollar Brothers from 10am till 2pm. Lula Owens Bolick is a 5th generation potter from the Owens Family of Seagrove, NC. Janet (Lula’s daughter) is a 6th generation. Together, with their husbands, Glenn Bolick and Michael Calhoun, they produce shapes that have been in their family for more than 190 years. Each potter also has their own designs and techniques. This event is held at Bolick and Traditions Pottery at 4443 Bolick Road, Lenoir NC. Directions: 3 miles south of Blowing Rock, (14 miles north of Lenoir). Turn left on Blackberry Road, go ½ mile then turn right on Bolick Road. 828-295-5099 or 828-295-3862 www.traditionspottery.com sales@traditionspottery.com facebook: Bolick and Traditions Pottery .

