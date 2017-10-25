Blue Ridge Mountain Club Hosts Social Summit for Six Western North Carolina Chambers

Published Wednesday, October 25, 2017 at 10:15 am

Blue Ridge Mountain Club hosted six Chambers of Commerce for a business after-hours event at its new fitness center and event terrace on October 17, a sneak preview of its Amenity Center that will open fully in the spring of 2018. Boasting 180-degree, 50-mile views, the setting in the community’s Village was the largest business/professional gathering Blue Ridge Mountain Club has hosted to date with more than 400 Chamber officials and business professionals from Western North Carolina’s Ashe, Avery, Caldwell, Wilkes, Blowing Rock and Boone Counties.

Six Blue Ridge Mountain Club families served as experience ambassadors to the more than 400 people who attended the event planned by Erica Lackey, Blue Ridge Mountain Club’s Director of Hospitality. Catering was provided by Rick and Elizabeth Pedroni from C.R. Catering, beverages from Blowing Rock Brewing Co., and Log House Florist created the flower arrangements. Brushy Mountain Motor Sports displayed its UTV’s to showcase the community’s adventurous spirit.

“Our mission is to build community,” Jim Pitts, Blue Ridge Mountain Club’s General Manager, said. “We wanted to provide an opportunity to build community and bring together six Chambers of Commerce, which is the first time that has happened to our knowledge. Blue Ridge Mountain Club is so happy to have had everyone join us here and to see our community, too, thriving.”

“Blue Ridge Mountain Club’s success has previously been dependent upon the High Country tourism industry; however, more and more people have been moving here permanently,” Pitts explained. “All the people it takes to create this community – from development, to construction to landscaping to hospitality – come from a 50-mile radius and we are proud of that. They are critical to the construction of this project since local businesses have made this happen.”

Grady L. Woods, Architect, designed Blue Ridge Mountain Club’s Amenity Center, clubhouse and grill. Woods also designed the Harbour Town Golf Clubhouse in Sea Pines Resort which recently won Clubhouse of the Year 2016, a worldwide competition, by Golf, Inc. magazine.

“I was honored to be a part of the magnificent event at Blue Ridge Mountain Club,” said Barbara Armstrong, Caldwell Chamber of Commerce President and Chief Executive Officer. “It’s now the talk of Caldwell County! Every detail was so successfully orchestrated and everyone had a wonderful and memorable time. It was a true example that we live in the most wonderful place on the planet with the most wonderful people. We are not just a city or county; we are a region. The evening truly united each of us. It was exciting to see the Blue Ridge Mountain Club dream coming true. The best is yet to come.”

The Amenity Center will feature a Fire Garden with numerous fire pits scattered about the grounds. The grill room and bar flow to the open-air terrace that can be tented, weather permitting. The new fitness center is complete with numerous amenities including a sauna, hot tub and a spa featuring couples’ massages. The fitness center will open later this fall, with the clubhouse and grill following in the spring.

“Blue Ridge Mountain Club provided a perfect backdrop for a high-end gathering of business leaders throughout our region,” commented David Jackson, Director of Boone Chamber of Commerce. “To entice people from other communities to make the drive up the mountain, you must have your event at a place of intrigue. Stepping inside the gates of Blue Ridge Mountain Club certainly satisfied a great deal of curiosity and now these business leaders can envision their own events on this unique property.”

“The efforts of this single event will pay off down the road in terms of exposure to a variety of different types of revenue streams—from corporate gatherings to primary and secondary home purchases to those in attendance,” Jackson continued. “And they even arranged perfect Chamber of Commerce weather!”

Blue Ridge Mountain Club is home to over 300 members with approximately 100 homes. Located off the Blue Ridge Parkway, the property offers 15 miles of walking/hiking/UTV trails and seven miles of private fishing water. Blue Ridge Mountain Club is also home to the Chetola Sporting Reserve.

“The event was wonderful if not magical,” described Charles Hardin, Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce’s Chief Executive Officer and President. “The Blue Ridge Mountain Club setting and the views are a beautiful venue for such an event. We had over 400 people in attendance from the six chambers of commerce contiguous to the BRMC property. There were people in attendance that I had not seen in years. The event provided a great setting for terrific networking and forging new relationships and business deals.”

