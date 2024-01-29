Blue Ridge Fiber Guild Exhibits in Wilkes County 

Ten members of the Blue Ridge Fiber Guild are showing in an exhibit at the Northwest North Carolina Visitor Center in North Wilkesboro, NC. The Visitor Center, located at 2121 East Hwy 421, is a state-of-the-art sustainable education site with solar utilities, hiking trails, and butterfly gardens. The guild exhibit features fiber art in various forms, from wearables to wall art, that range in style from traditional to contemporary. Featuring an array of color and texture harmonies, they are constructed in knitting, crochet, weaving, felting, surface design, and quilting. Many items are for sale, and visitors may contact individual artists to arrange a purchase by calling the phone number on each tag.

The Blue Ridge Fiber Guild was organized in the early 1980s in Boone, NC by fiber enthusiasts. Its purpose is to promote traditional as well as contemporary fiber art. The organization now serves a five-county area and has monthly meetings in the Boone area that feature programs and workshops. In addition to demonstrating fiber craft at festivals and public events, the guild sponsors a weaving class at the Western Watauga Community Center located in Sugar Grove. To find out more about the guild and its various activities, visit their website at www.blueridgefiberguild.org.

