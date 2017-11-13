Blowing Rock Holiday Activities: Thanksgiving and Christmas Events Including Downtown and Chetola Resort

|
|
Celebrate the Season in Blowing Rock
|
The holidays are on the way! Blowing Rock celebrates all season long, from Christmas in the Park to Winterfest. You’re invited to enjoy all the fun along with us, so mark your calendar for one or more of the following celebrations!
|
|
Christmas in the Park and Parade
The Christmas in the Park and Lighting of the Town always takes place on the Friday evening following Thanksgiving- this year on November 24. There are more lights than ever in the park, and lots of new shops to see for those holiday gifts!
On Saturday, November 25, the Christmas Parade will begin at 2pm.Don’t miss it!
Click here for Schedule for Christmas in the Park
In town for Thanksgiving? Click here for restaurants that will be open Thursday, November 23. Restaurants in town will be on normal operating schedules on the days following Thanksgiving.
|
|
NEW: Tweetsie Christmas
Tweesie Railroad is featuring a brand new event for the holiday season! Join them for Tweetsie Christmas on Friday and Saturday nights from Thanksgiving through December. At the event, visitors can enjoy a winter train ride, visits with Santa in his gingerbread house, Christmas Shows in Tweetsie Palace, and beautiful lights! Tickets are available now, and are limited for each night- plan your trip now.
|
|
|
|
|
More Blowing Rock Holiday Events
Chetola Resort hosts fun Thanksgiving Weekend Events November 24-25, with horse-drawn carriage rides around the lake, visits with Santa, and cookie decorating! Plus, the Festival of Lights begins the same weekend, featuring thousands of holiday illuminations. Admission to the Festival of Lights is free, and the displays continue through WinterFest!
The Blowing Rock Art & History Museum features a Holiday Concert & Craft to coincide with the town’s Christmas in the Park celebration. Admission is free all day long, too, on Saturday, November 25th. Their Winter Exhibition Celebration is on November 30, celebrating their new shows. Then, on December 14, the museum hosts a winter sing-along at a Carols and Wassailing event. Don’t miss the chance to celebrate along with them!
www.blowingrockmuseum.orgTraditions Pottery presents their annual Thanksgiving Kiln Opening on Saturday, November 25. Be present at 10am to select your favorite piece from the wood-fired collection.
www.traditionspottery.com Western Youth Network presents their annual Festival of Trees at Chetola Resort on November 30-December 3. Over 75 themed trees & wreaths will be on display for your viewing enjoyment and up for auction! There will be free hot chocolate & cider, a raffle, more more items to bid on, and proceeds benefit the Youth Network.
|
|
Appalachian Ski Mountain Open Soon!
A ski trip to the mountains is an ideal way to enjoy winter! Scheduled opening day at Appalachian Ski Mountain is November 17. App Ski is right in Blowing Rock and features a variety of slopes, exciting terrain parks, acclaimed ski school, and outdoor ice skating. All rentals are available, including clothing. See App Ski’s website for lift prices and special event listings! Appalachian Ski Mountain’s website
|