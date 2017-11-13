Blowing Rock Holiday Activities: Thanksgiving and Christmas Events Including Downtown and Chetola Resort

More Blowing Rock Holiday Events Thanksgiving Weekend Events November 24-25 , with horse-drawn carriage rides around the lake, visits with Santa, and cookie decorating! Plus, the Festival of Lights begins the same weekend, featuring thousands of holiday illuminations. Admission to the Festival of Lights is free, and the displays continue through WinterFest! Chetola Resort hosts funwith horse-drawn carriage rides around the lake, visits with Santa, and cookie decorating! Plus, thebegins the same weekend, featuring thousands of holiday illuminations. Admission to the Festival of Lights is free, and the displays continue through WinterFest! www.chetola.com Holiday Concert & Craft to coincide with the town’s Christmas in the Park celebration. Admission is free all day long, too, on Saturday, November 25th . Their Winter Exhibition Celebration is on November 30 , celebrating their new shows. Then, on December 14 , the museum hosts a winter sing-along at a Carols and Wassailing event. Don’t miss the chance to celebrate along with them!

www.blowingrockmuseum.orgTraditions Pottery presents their annual Thanksgiving Kiln Opening on Saturday, November 25 . Be present at 10am to select your favorite piece from the wood-fired collection.

