Blowing Rock Art & History Museum (BRAHM) Acquires the Land Where Museum is Sited

The Blowing Rock Art & History Museum (BRAHM) formally announces the purchase of the land that is the site of the Museum from the Town of Blowing Rock. This was made possible by a gift from an anonymous donor. Prior to the purchase of the land, BRAHM owned its building, and the Town of Blowing Rock owned the land and leased it the Museum.

“With the ownership of both the land and the building and having no debt, the Museum is in control of its future,” notes Dean Hamric, president of the BRAHM Board of Trustees. “With the museum now owning both the land and the building, BRAHM can continue to thrive, free of debt and full of potential. This is an amazing moment for BRAHM as we develop our future trajectory, and we want to celebrate it.”

A plaque has been placed at the Museum’s entrance to mark the purchase of the land. The gift to purchase the land was given in honor of BRAHM’s previous executive director, Lee Carol Giduz.

Lee Carol Giduz led BRAHM through a period of growth and evolution as its executive director from 2015 through 2022. Through her team-oriented leadership, the Museum has truly become a reflection of its staff, board, docents, and community. Gudiz’s management style encouraged personal and professional interests among the team, which has resulted in diverse yet relevant exhibitions, events, and programs.

About BRAHM

The 25,000-square-foot Blowing Rock Art and History Museum, known as BRAHM, opened its doors on October 1, 2011. Located off Main Street in Blowing Rock, North Carolina, BRAHM provides cultural enrichment by promoting the arts, and Southern Appalachian heritage and history, through educational programs, exhibitions, and activities. The permanent collection of more than 600 objects includes works by Elliott Daingerfield, Maud Gatewood, Elizabeth Bradford, Mark Hewitt, and other American impressionist and post-impressionist artists. Open year-round, 24,000 visitors are welcomed free of charge to experience 25 changing exhibitions. BRAHM also has an outreach education program that encourages arts education in local schools, daycares, and senior centers.

BRAHM is open to the public, free of charge, Tuesdays–Saturdays 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursdays 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and May 1 through October 31, Sundays 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, visit BlowingRockMuseum.org or call 828-295-9099.

