Beech Mountain Chamber of Commerce Holds 15th Annual Mile High Kite Festival on Saturday, Sunday

Published Monday, August 28, 2017 at 11:57 am

Beech Mountain’s sky will be filled with vibrant colors this Saturday and Sunday in honor of the 15th annual Mile High Kite Festival. The Beech Mountain Chamber of Commerce invites you and your family to be a kid again at the Mile High Kite Festival held during Labor Day Weekend on Sept. 2-3.

The festival is located in the Kite Field, across the street from the Beech Mountain Town Hall and adjacent to the Brick Oven Pizzeria. The Mile High Kite Festival is an elaborate display of kites varying in shape, size and color. Professional kite fliers will fly kites that are bigger than small cars. This festival will take place from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., both days. The first 300 children, ages 12 and under, at the festival will receive a free kite.

The event is sponsored by the Beech Mountain Chamber and is free, however there is a $5 parking fee. The Kite Field will have amusement rides and local food and beverage vendors, so fret not if you need a bite to eat! There are three restaurants within walking distance of the Kite Field. These restaurants include The Brick Oven Pizzaria, Fred’s Deli and Holy Smokes BBQ.

For those who are traveling from out of town, the leaves are beginning to change color, according to Elena Accardi of the Beech Mountain Chamber. She advises all to bring a sweater or a jacket due to beginning of a seasonal change. Beech Mountain has an elevation of 5,506 feet, so it has cooler temperatures in comparison to other areas of the High Country.

When asking Accardi about the Mile High Kite Festival, she said, “The festival has always had a terrific turnout. The highlight is not only the children and the display of kite fliers, there are professionals who come to the event. Those that do not want to fly Kites can take the chairlift and see the beautiful view. It is really beautiful seeing all the kites from the chairlift point-of-view.”

On Saturday, following the event, there will be a street dance from 6 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. All are welcome to dance, and the deejay will be taking requests. For those who missed out on auditions to So You Think You Can Dance, this is your time to shine! All dance styles are welcome.

For those who are visiting from out of town, there are local shopping opportunities at Fred’s Mercantile and The White Wolf Lodge. These two shops provide the best souvenir opportunities. If you are interested in mountain biking, The White Wolf Lodge has mountain bike rentals.

For more information contact The Beech Mountain Chamber of Commerce at 828-387-9283 or download the Explore Beech Mountain App from the App Store.

Comments

comments