Arts Council Director Helps Paint The Picture for Deep Gap Community Club’s Future

Amber Bateman, Executive Director of Watauga Arts Council, recently shared with Deep Gap Ruritan members the mission and vision for the organization she leads and how it can assist their community and others with future projects. Photo by Sherrie Norris

By Sherrie Norris

During the August monthly meeting of the Deep Gap Ruritan Club, Amber Bateman, Executive Director of Watauga Arts Council, shared with club members the mission and vision for the organization she leads and how it can assist local communities with their hopes for future endeavors.

Bateman had connected with the Ruritan club/officers earlier this year as they formed a committee to pursue the possibility of developing a park-like recreation atmosphere that would attract residents and visitors, alike.

Having Bateman agree to serve on the newly formed committee was a “win-win” for Deep Gap Ruritan, according to club President Les Gentry; he (Gentry), along with Bateman, Keron Poteat, Director of Watauga Parks and Recreation, and club members Billie Rogers and specifically, Ron Hancock who is also a senior planner with Destination by Design, are leading the way.

Bateman shared during her presentation that attending the Appalachian Gateway Communities Conference in Decatur, Alabama (in April) served as a catalyst for the group to begin strategic planning around creating a space that serves Deep Gap’s recreation and community needs.

“Being included in the Deep Gap committee was an honor, allowing the arts to be considered on the ground floor of the project’s dreaming and development,” Bateman stated. “We aim to ensure the arts are considered in planning from the beginning, rather than as an afterthought for decor. We may also be able to tap into funding from arts-focused resources to help the project goals come to life.”

Bateman emphasized, for example, that landscape design can go beyond planning for trails and playgrounds to integrate the artistic designs into the infrastructure during the construction of sidewalks, retaining walls, or signage, etc.

“We hope to ensure that park designs include spaces that meet residents’ needs for a central place to express the arts and culture unique to Deep Gap,” she said. “Deep Gap needs a communal space for ‘music in the park’ and a covered area for a market where arts and crafts can be sold or practiced — a covered area for old-time jam sessions, pickin,’ and more. We think Doc Watson would appreciate that.”

She also hopes to identify spaces for sculpture or community-engaged public art opportunities.

“We look forward to learning what the community wants and how it wishes to interact with the arts in its new recreation area,” she concluded.

As a nonprofit organization, Deep Gap relies heavily on donations and community-based funding to help promote its mission of improving the community.

According to Gentry, Deep Gap Ruritan sincerely hopes to see the community recreation area come to fruition in the not-so-distant future. “It’s not something that will happen overnight, that’s for sure,” he said. “But wouldn’t it be nice to have a place for residents of all ages and interests to come to and enjoy the beauty that we have right here in eastern Watauga County? We’d love to see walking trails, picnic areas, a place for kids to play — and more. It’s a real possibility, but it will take time and a lot of support from not only our community and Watauga County as a whole, but other entities and funding resources that we can work with to help us see this vision become a reality.”

Deep Gap Ruritan is just a small part of a large national organization dedicated to improving communities and building a better America through fellowship, goodwill and community service. The club members all agree that Deep Gap Recreation Area will go a long way in helping make a much-needed improvement to its community.

The club’s first public acknowledgment of the plan occurred in March of this year when members presented the idea to the Watauga County Board of Commissioners at its monthly meeting in Boone.

Watauga Arts Council Draws A Wide CIrcle

In her presentation to the Deep Gap Ruritan Club, Bateman provided an overview of the Watauga County Arts Council, its mission, vision and current projects with which its staff and volunteers are involved.

“We seek to bring art to the forefront of the High Country through advocacy, education, support and inspiration,” she said. “We are dedicated to enriching the lives of residents and visitors, alike. We purpose to make the arts accessible for all.”

She stressed how the High Country “is a naturally beautiful place that inspires creative people from near and far.”

Bateman specifically mentioned other Watauga County communities (a.k.a. villages) that are in the midst of revitalization projects and how her organization is lending a hand, i.e., the completion of mosaics and murals around the county to help beautify the area, various art classes offered throughout the year, community participation in county-wide events, and so much more.

Since Bateman’s appearance at the Deep Gap meeting, High Country Press has learned that she and Watauga Arts Council were honored with the “Leader in the Arts” award from the Corrie Anne Celebration of Women in the Arts at Florence Thomas Art School, Inc. in Ashe County.

This award was presented at the school’s annual event, which celebrates the impact and influence of women in the arts.

The Watauga Arts also recently received an AARP Community Challenge Grant to install murals in the trail tunnels on the Middle Fork Greenway. They plan to start and finish the project this month and into early October. This mural project will specifically include seniors, multicultural and rural residents to participate in the concept and painting of the murals. However, all are invited to join in the project.

Visit their website’s “Classes and Community” page to register to participate. Look for “Middle Fork Greenway Art Participation.”

For more information about the arts council and the aforementioned projects, visit Watauga-arts.org, https://wac-arts-ed.corsizio.com/event/66aba25d04c22c0416721352 and

https://wac-arts-ed.corsizio.com/event/66b4a256ef6d9173589b0271

or call 828-264-1789.

