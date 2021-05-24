Artists are Back in Residence at Edgewood Cottage in Blowing Rock

After a pandemic-challenged 2020, 25 talented artists are back in residence at Edgewood Cottage! Each artist has been creating art in their home studios to cover the walls and tables of Edgewood Cottage for their individual week. A different artist (or two) will open the Cottage at 10 a.m. on Mondays, when art lovers can often enjoy art being made on the spot. You’ll find a variety of creations by potters, painters, nature photographers, wood carvers, leather artisans, and fiber artists. They’ll enjoy discussing their art form and their individual journey with you. Who knows? By 5 p.m. closing, you may be so impressed, you’ll walk away with a new family heirloom!

Fiber-art artist Susan Sharpe will be the summer’s first artist hosting the studio from May 29th through June 6th. For more than 30 years Susan has created original fiber art at her Redwing Studio overlooking a quiet mountain stream in Northwestern NC. Susan works in a variety of fiber media and processes including weaving, paper making, dyeing and screen printing. She exhibits in regional galleries and national competitions and has won numerous awards. Come meet Susan this week in Edgewood Cottage in Blowing Rock.

The program runs from May 29th through September 19th. Edgewood Cottage is located at 115 Ginny Stevens Drive, facing Main Street next to the BRAHM in Blowing Rock. See the full summer’s schedule at artistsatedgewood.org.

