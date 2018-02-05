Appalachian State University’s Department of Theatre and Dance Announces Spring 2018 Season

The Appalachian State University Department of Theatre and Dance will present four major productions during the spring 2018 season. Productions will take place at the university’s Valborg Theatre, I.G. Greer Studio Theatre and the Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts. The season highlights new works, including “Well” by Lisa Kron, and well-known favorite Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street.”

According to Dr. Paulette Marty, chair of the play selection process and professor of theatre arts, the season grapples with serious issues in fascinating and fun ways.

“‘Well’ dives into the thorny question of what makes us feel ‘sick’ or ‘well’ through a hilarious and poignant mother-daughter struggle, and “Sweeney Todd” delves into the dark, dark realms of revenge and moral corruption, but with gleeful delight and soaring music.”

In addition, the department will present the annual Spring Appalachian Dance Ensemble concert along with a production by the award-winning Appalachian Young People’s Theatre.

“The rich tradition of quality theatre and dance productions at App State continues with work that showcases our latest group of outstanding student actors, dancers, technicians and designers,” remarked Theatre and Dance Department Chair Kevin Warner. “In addition, we will celebrate another collaboration with the Hayes School of Music when we jointly produce the Tony-award winning musical ‘Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street’. Our studios, design labs, scenic and costume shops and rehearsal rooms are very busy, as usual!”

Tickets are available at the Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts box office, by phone 828-262-4046, at the Valborg Theater box office and online at www.theatreanddance.appstate.edu.

The full schedule of the spring 2018 season is as follows.

Well by Lisa Kron

Feb. 21–24 at 7 p.m. and Feb. 25 at 2 p.m.

Valborg Theatre

Lisa Kron is best known for writing the book of the Tony Award winning musical, “Fun Home,” based on the autobiographical graphic novel by Alison Bechtel. In “Well,” Kron uses her own life experience to address what it means to be healthy in medical, personal and social terms.

Spring Appalachian Dance Ensemble

March 21–24 at 7 p.m. and March 25 at 2 p.m.

Valborg Theatre

This popular annual concert features Appalachian faculty, students and guest artists showcasing their talents in choreography and performance. The 2018 spring concert is scheduled to include work by associate professors of dance studies Emily Daughtridge and Susan Lutz, as well as a choreographic world premiere by national guest artist Teena Custer.

The Hero Twins: Blood Race by Ramón Esquivel

Presented by Appalachian Young People’s Theatre

April 6 at 7 p.m. and April 7–8 at 2 p.m.

I.G. Greer Studio Theatre

Competing in the ancient Blood Race, a stonecutter named Moth descends into the underworld to free her twin brother, Cricket, who is trapped there. To win the race, Moth must defeat the reigning champion, Jaguar, and overcome deadly obstacles. The Blood Race is designed to give Jaguar many advantages, so Moth must rely on her intelligence and unconventional skills to defy the odds. When she learns the truth of the Blood Race and the society built upon it, Moth faces a choice: accept the way things are and have always been, or tear it all down and start anew. An original story inspired by classic Mayan mythology, “The Hero Twins: Blood Race” employs parkour, free running, capoeira and other martial arts and dance forms to weave a tale of determination, discovery and liberation.

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street by Stephen Sondheim and Hugh Wheeler

Presented in collaboration with the Hayes School of Music

April 13–14 at 7 p.m. and April 15 at 2 p.m.

This tasty, thrilling, theatrical treat by Stephen Sondheim and Hugh Wheeler has simultaneously shocked, awed and delighted audiences across the world. The show’s Broadway premiere received eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical. In this infamous tale set in the nineteenth century, Sweeney Todd returns to London seeking vengeance against the lecherous judge who framed him and ravaged his young wife. The road to revenge leads Todd to Mrs. Lovett, a resourceful proprietress of a failing pie shop, above which he opens a new barber practice. Mrs. Lovett’s luck sharply shifts when Todd’s thirst for blood inspires the integration of an ingredient into her meat pies that has the people of London lining up… and the carnage has only just begun!

