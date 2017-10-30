AMB’s We Can So You Can Foundation’s Haunted Horn: Curse of Wendigo Sucess and Announces Next Year’s Return

Published Monday, October 30, 2017 at 12:16 pm

Appalachian Mountain Brewery’s We Can So You Can Foundation presented the Haunted Horn: Curse of Wendigo every Friday and Saturday of October. The event was a huge success, and quickly became a High Country favorite. The curse of Wendigo was located at the Horn in the West’s Daniel Boone Amphitheater. There were two events offered: The Kid Friendly Trail/Daniel Boo and the Haunted Trail.The Kid Friendly Trail/Daniel Boo was open from 6:00 p.m.- 7:30 p.m. The Haunted Trail was open from 8:00 p.m.- 11:00 p.m. The event was packed with hundreds of participants every weekend.

Proceeds from the event went to the revitalization of the Daniel Boone Park.

For those who were not able to attend, The Curse of Wendigo’s Shauna Godwin described the Haunted Horn: Curse of the Wendigo as, “an immersive haunted trail set in the 18th century. The story follows Joshua, a Colonial Captain, after he makes a horrible mistake that brings a curse upon a small settlement deep in the Appalachian Mountains. Guests will unlock the mysteries behind the curse and find out the fate of Joshua and the settlers as they live out the nightmare. They will journey back in time and choose their path as they wander down dark, desolate pathways if they make it through the settlement of the infected.” The Haunted Horn: Curse of Wendigo was not recommended for those under the age of 13.

The Haunted Horn: Curse of Wendigo appealed to all ages. Godwin stated, “During the Daniel Boo hours (6:00 p.m.-7:30 p.m.), guests of all ages enjoyed some spooky, no-so-scary fun. Both children and parents alike played fall-inspired games, won prizes, wandered through the Wacky Woods on an interactive scavenger hunt, and much more!”

When guests arrived at the Haunted Trail there were a few activities for them to partake in before entering the trail. There were food truck vendors, AMB and Lost Province refreshments, spooky games (that were part of the Daniel Boo area), and a live band performance.

Haunted Trail Participants anticipated the frightening walk while waiting their turn in line. When entering the event, a colonial woman popped out of a cabin and told the forsaken tale of Joshua, a colonial captain who’s mistake cursed the town. As a result, the groups would follow Joshua down the trail until he could not make it any further. Then, the groups were left to wander through the trail, to choose their fate. On the journey, group members became part of the plot as they encountered school children who would beg for help, colonial men who continually denied the curse and townspeople who had gone mad.

The groups underwent a walk that felt like a maze, never knowing when they would escape the frightening town in Colonial Appalachia. Townfolk and monsters would pop out, run towards groups, scream and plead for help and sneaked up on groups around every corner. This frightening walk was full of horrors that left the groups terrified, while simultaneously having the time of their lives.

If groups were lucky enough to escape the haunting seen on the trail, they were commonly found gathering outside of the the exit raving about the terrifying plot.

When asking groups about the haunted trail, the groups unanimously raved about the plot. They said that it was refreshing to follow a story, and become entangled in the experience. Participants hoped that the event would return to the area in the future.

Appalachian Mountain Brewery’s We Can So You Can Foundation’s Haunted Horn: Curse of Wendigo was a High Country favorite. Members involved in the event include Danny Wilcox, Shauna Godwin, the cast and crew, AMB and Lost Province staff, event volunteers and many others.

Danny Wilcox, on behalf of the foundation, would like to thank everyone for coming to the event and making it such an incredible festival in the Boone area. He says that the foundation looks forward to the event returning in years to come. For those who have asked, the characters will be back and will continue to develop within the plot in the future.

The foundation said, “See everyone next year, and have safe and happy Halloween!”

Comments

comments