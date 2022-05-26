A Solo Exhibition Of Oil Paintings By Artist Rebecca King Hawkinson to be Featured At Crossnore Gallery from July 14 to August 10

A Rebecca King Hawkinson piece. Courtesy of Crossnore Fine Arts Gallery

Western North Carolina Artist Rebecca King Hawkinson has a life-long passion for oil painting. This spring she returns to paint in the French countryside. Inspired by artists like Monet, Rembrandt, and Inness, King Hawkinson creates vibrant oil paintings full of colorful atmosphere and harmony. Fifteen delightful oil paintings will be included in an exhibition of the artist work at Crossnore Fine Art Gallery in Crossnore, NC, each designed to bring joy to the viewer.

A Carolina native, King Hawkinson artistic sensibilities are a remix of Renaissance influenced feminine drawing, and a loose broken stroked style. King Hawkinson studied under Carolina native Benjamin Long IV, an oil painter and master fresco artist. King’s paintings are part of private collections in the US, and in Great Britain and France.

“Paint is made of earth and plant oil. It stains your hands, and seeps through and stains your soul. I see the searing contrast and simultaneous harmony in the lavender ribbon that runs along the branch in the dead of winter only to turn into resonant golden ochre at the tip of the limb. By painting I recreate resonance, harmony, and joy. These paintings are prime focus points of stability where color harmonies fill spaces, rooms, and minds and hearts with an energetic resonance.” —Rebecca King Hawkinson

To preview works privately before the Exhibition opens to the public, contact Heidi Fisher at Crossnore Gallery at [email protected] or call 828-733-3144.

Make your way to Crossnore Fine Arts Gallery at 205 Johnson Ln, Crossnore, NC 28616 on July 14th for the opening reception from 5:00pm to 7:00pm to meet the artist and see this collection. The show will be on display from July 14th 2022 to August 10th 2022.

Courtesy of Crossnore Fine Arts Gallery.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

