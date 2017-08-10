34th Annual Valle Crucis Community Park Benefit Auction Held August 26 at the Apple Barn

Published Thursday, August 10, 2017 at 11:32 am

Valle Crucis Community Park is a local treasure in the High Country. “The Park,” is a nonprofit organization that survives on donations. All are encouraged to join in the community effort of supporting the Valle Crucis Community Park through the 34th Annual Valle Crucis Community Park Benefit Auction. There is a wide variety of donations from local stores, restaurants, retailers, artists, attractions, and so much more! All proceeds go to help maintain the park.

Join us for the 34th Annual Valle Crucis Community Park Benefit Auction. On Saturday, August 26, indulge in scrumptious breakfast fare, sip a morning beverage, and bid on a variety of items donated by local businesses. From gift certificates for local restaurants, retailers, and attractions, to new merchandise, art, and home goods there is something for every budget.

“Because the park is funded almost entirely by donations, the annual auction is a vital part of the park’s financial stability. Last year, we raised more than $17,000 to help maintain the park as one of the High Country’s most cherished community assets. We hope our supporters will help us set a new fundraising record this year,” Executive Director Caroline Gandy said.

When the doors open at 9 a.m., grab some food and drink and preview the auction items. At 9:30 a.m., auctioneers Anne Rasheed and Bill Knox kick off the bidding. Friendly competition is welcome! Donations for the event will be accepted until August 19. We want you!

To join our volunteer team, contact Caroline at 828.963.9239. We adore our volunteers! The Valle Crucis Community Park is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization that maintains a 28-acre destination for High Country residents and visitors. The park’s mission is to provide a safe and peaceful recreation resource and gathering space for our community, preserve open space, and educate our visitors about natural resources and the importance of protecting them for future generations.

When? Saturday, August 26, 2017 at 9:00 a.m.

Where? The Apple Barn, Valle Crucis Conference Center (corner of 194 S and Lower Crab Orchard Rd.)

What? Auction to support park, breakfast ($8), cash bar.

Why? Show your love for the Valle Crucis Community Park and have fun!

If you would like more information about this event or how to become a Friend of the Park, please contact Caroline Gandy at 828.963.9239 or email at [email protected]

