This Week at Edgewood Cottage

From August 12 through August 18 two artists, Scott Ballard, oil, and Randi Robeson, oil, will fill Edgewood Cottage with quality art from 10 – 5 p.m. daily, with a free artist reception on Thursday, August 15, from 5-7 p.m.

Scott Ballard believes in original art. If you would like to consider original art in your home or are expanding your collection, this is the week to come to the Cottage because the landscape of the High Country is a wonderful muse for Scott. From the New River to Grandfather mountain and all the trails in between, the more Scott paints the more he sees nature in his brush strokes. Come see nature through Scott’s eyes.

“The Way Home” by Scott Ballard

Randi Robeson always appreciated art but it wasn’t until she retired that she began to pursue her own art journey. Randi’s love of horticulture and botany has informed her still life paintings and in oil painting, she found the perfect medium to capture all the things she loves. Randi is excited to return to Edgewood Cottage, to a place which she describes as “a perfect blend of a delightful, welcoming community and the beautiful mountains that I love.” Randi is bringing her newest paintings in which she explores a crisp, more vibrant color approach.

Crisp, Vibrant Work by Randi Robeson



Come welcome Scott and Randi back to Edgewood Cottage daily from August 12 to August 18, with a special free artist reception from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, August 15th.

