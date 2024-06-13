Ensemble Stage Professional Summer Season Opens this Friday with “Moon Over the Brewery”

Newcomers Megan Hasse and Kyleigh Hogan join Ensemble Stage Audience favorites, Scott Douglas Wilson and Mark Woodard in this charmingly sweet, funny play.

Don’t let the title fool you. This show has nothing to do with a brewery or drinking, but it’s sure to put a smile on your face all the same.

The show is approx. 1 hour and 50 minutes in length including intermission.

Performed in the Hahn Auditorium at the Historic Banner Elk School, 185 azalea circle.

For more info call Ensemble Stage at 828-414-1844 or go to ensemblestage.com

SINGLE SHOW TICKETS

Main Stage

$28.00* Adult(plus NC sales tax)

$26.00* Senior/Military (plus NC sales tax)



$12.00* Child (plus NC sales tax)

Ensemble Stage

The mission and purpose of Ensemble Stage is three-fold:

•To provide the residents of The High Country and its visitors, a broad range of live theatrical presentations of the highest possible quality at an affordable price.

•To inspire, challenge and nurture the imagination and social skills of youths and adults through theatre-based educational programs.

•To be an active part of the cultural growth of our community through collaboration with residents, local businesses and other not for profit organizations.



Visit our 99-seat theatre, located in the Historic Banner Elk School in beautiful Downtown Banner Elk, NC! Get directions here.

