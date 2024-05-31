Zoe & Cloyd Along with The Foreign Landers at Appalachian Theatre Friday Night, May 31st

We are excited to welcome Zoe & Cloyd back to the High Country along with the Transatlantic folk duo The Foreign Landers on Friday, May 31st at the Appalachian Theatre of the High Country!

The Foreign Landers are mandolinist David Benedict (Mile Twelve, Missy Raines), and Tabitha Agnew Benedict (Cup O’ Joe, Midnight Skyracer). Today Tabitha and David are carving their own path in the acoustic music world together, drawing on their unique international heritage to create something new. In the retrospective words of award-winning mandolinist Sierra Hull, “Tabitha and David simply sound like two people who are meant to make music together.”

High Country favorites, Zoe & Cloyd‘s innovative “klezgrass” music springs from the rich traditions and complementary styles of fiddler/vocalist Natalya Zoe Weinstein and multi-instrumentalist/vocalist John Cloyd Miller. Descending from a lineage of klezmer and jazz musicians, Natalya trained classically in her home state of Massachusetts before moving south in 2004. John, a twelfth-generation North Carolinian and grandson of pioneering bluegrass fiddler, Jim Shumate, is a 1st place winner of the prestigious Chris Austin Songwriting Contest and the Hazel Dickens Songwriting Contest. Based in Asheville, NC, Zoe & Cloyd delight audiences with soaring harmonies and heartfelt songwriting, seamlessly combining original bluegrass, klezmer, old-time, and folk with sincerity and zeal.

Check out this pre-show Spotify playlist and then get your tickets! Mountain Home Music Member tickets are $23 (become a member today!), $28 for Adults, $15 for students, $30 for the balcony and at the door on show day (price is inclusive of taxes & fees)! Grab yours before the price increase on show day at the Appalachian Theatre Box Office, Tuesday through Friday, 11 AM – 3 PM or 24/7 at the online box office.



Save the date for these upcoming Mountain Home Music programs:

Thursday, June 13

Boone’s Got Talent, 7:30 PM

Appalachian Theatre of the High Country, Boone, NC

Friday, June 14

Todd Community Square Dance

Community Potluck, 5:30 – 7:00 PM

Square Dance,7:00 – 10:00 PM S

Todd Mercantile, 3899 Todd Railroad Grade Rd, Todd, NC

Saturday, June 15

Beer & Banjos Boonerang Edition 1:00 pm-1:45 PM – Will Easter

2:00 pm- 2:45 PM – Andy Page, Meade Richter & Ben Parker Duo

3:00 pm – 3:45 PM – Madtom and the Chubs

4:00 pm – 5:15 PM – The Weasels

BREAK

6:00 pm – 7:45 PM- The Dawgful Dead

8:00 pm – 10:00 PM – Pressley Laton Band

SouthEnd Brewing, 747 W King St, Boone, NC

Friday, June 27

Summer Folk Summit featuring Alexa Rose, Dori Freeman, and Viv & Riley, 7:30 PM

Appalachian Theatre of the High Country, Boone, NCWe know you have many options for arts and culture in the High Country, and we thank you so much for choosing to supportMountain Home Music! We have many great programs coming up, including the return of the An Evening of Appalachian Murder Ballads on October 18, so visit mountainhomemusic.org and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to keep up with all of the great programming scheduled for 2024!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

