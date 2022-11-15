“Tombstone” Set for Nov. 22 on App Theatre’s Western Series; Cult Classic stars Kurt Russell, Val Kilmer, Sam Elliot & Bill Paxton

BOONE, NC – “Every town has a story. Tombstone has a legend.” The Classic Western Film Series at the Appalachian Theatre of the High Country wraps-up at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, November 22 with Tombstone, the American Western film directed by George P. Cosmatos that has become a cult classic since its release in 1993.

Wyatt Earp (Kurt Russell) and his brothers, Morgan (Bill Paxton) and Virgil (Sam Elliott), have left their gunslinger ways behind them to settle down and start a business in the town of Tombstone, Arizona. While they aren’t looking to find trouble, trouble soon finds them when they become targets of the ruthless Cowboy gang. Now, together with Wyatt’s best friend, Doc Holliday (Val Kilmer), the brothers pick up their guns once more to restore order to a lawless land.

The film is loosely based on real events that took place in the 1880s in Tombstone, Arizona, including the “Gunfight at the O.K. Corral” and the “Earp Vendetta Ride.” It depicts several Western outlaws and lawmen in addition to Wyatt Earp, including William Brocius and Johnny Ringo. “Tombstone” was released by Hollywood Pictures and grossed $73.2 million worldwide, making it one of the highest-grossing films of the decade.

Critical reception was generally positive, with the acting, directing, and story receiving acclaim. Particular praise went toward Val Kilmer’s memorable performance as the hard-drinking Doc Holliday, who received various awards and nominations despite not getting an Oscar nomination.

Rotten Tomatoes reported that 72% of sampled critics gave the film a positive review. The site’s critical consensus reads, “If you’re seeking a stylish modern western with a solid story and a well-chosen ensemble cast, ‘Tombstone’ is your huckleberry.” It was named “one of the five greatest Westerns ever made” by True West Magazine and called “One of the year’s 10 best!” by KCOP-TV in Los Angeles.

The screening of "Tombstone" begins promptly at 7 p.m. The general admission ticket price is just $5 per person. The running time of this movie is two hours and 15 minutes.

Sponsored by local film enthusiast and theatre trustee Chris Petti, “Tombstone” and the other selections on the Classic Western Film Series were chosen from hundreds of suggestions made by audience members and the general public.

While the App Theatre’s online ticketing system is accessible 24/7, customers can avoid the online service fees by visiting the lobby box office between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. from Tuesday through Friday, or one hour prior to showtime for each film. For a complete performance schedule of all upcoming events, or to sign up for the theatre’s e-blast distribution list, visit the organization’s website at www.apptheatre.org

