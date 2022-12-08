BOONE, NC – Muppet favorites Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy, Fozzie Bear, The Great Gonzo, and all their lovable friends join forces for a unique take on the Dickens classic when “The Muppet Christmas Carol” is screened at 2 p.m. on Saturday, December 17 on the Holiday Family Film Series at the Appalachian Theatre of the High Country. “The Muppet Christmas Carol” is a 1992 Christmas musical comedy drama film directed by Brian Henson (in his feature directorial debut) from a screenplay by Jerry Juhl. Adapted from the 1843 novella “A Christmas Carol” by Charles Dickens, it stars Michael Caine as Ebenezer Scrooge, alongside Muppet performers Dave Goelz, Steve Whitmire, Jerry Nelson, and Frank Oz.

Although artistic license is taken to suit the aesthetic of the Muppets, the film otherwise follows

Dickens’s original story closely. It is the first Muppets film to be produced by Walt Disney

Pictures, whose parent company would later acquire the franchise in 2004.



On Christmas Eve, in nineteenth century London, Charles Dickens (played by The Great Gonzo)

and his friend Rizzo addresses the audience as narrators. Ebenezer Scrooge (Michael Caine), a

cold-hearted, stingy, grumpy, and selfish moneylender, does not share the merriment of

Christmas. He rejects his nephew Fred’s invitation to Christmas dinner, dismisses two gentlemen

(played by Dr. Bunsen Honeydew and Beaker) collecting money for charity, and tosses a wreath

at a carol-singing Bean Bunny. His loyal employee Bob Cratchit (played by Kermit the Frog) and

the other bookkeepers request to take Christmas Day off, since there will be no business for

Scrooge on the day, to which he reluctantly agrees. Scrooge leaves for home while the

bookkeepers celebrate Christmas.



In his house, Scrooge encounters the shackled ghosts of his late business partners, Jacob and

Robert Marley (played by Statler and Waldorf), who warn him to repent his wicked ways or be

condemned to suffer in the afterlife as they do. They inform him that three spirits will visit him

during the night.



At one o’clock, Scrooge is visited by the childlike Ghost of Christmas Past, who takes him back

in time to his childhood and early adult life, with Dickens and Rizzo hitching a ride too. They

visit his lonely school days and then his time as an employee under Fozziwig (Mr. Fezziwig in

the original story, played by Fozzie Bear), who owned a rubber chicken factory. Fozziwig and

his mother throw a Christmas party, where Scrooge meets a young woman named Belle, with

whom he falls in love. However, the Ghost shows Scrooge how Belle left him after he chose

money over her. A tearful Scrooge dismisses the Ghost as he returns to his bedroom.



At two o’clock, Scrooge meets the gigantic, merry Ghost of Christmas Present, who shows him

the joys and wonder of Christmas Day. Scrooge and the Ghost visit Fred’s house, where Scrooge

is made fun of for his stinginess and general ill will toward all. Scrooge and the spirit then visit

Bob Cratchit’s house, learning his family (Mrs. Cratchit is played by Miss Piggy) is content with

their small dinner. Scrooge also takes pity on Bob’s ill son Tiny Tim (played by Robin the Frog).

The Ghost of Christmas Present abruptly ages, commenting that Tiny Tim will likely die before

next Christmas. Scrooge and the Ghost go to a cemetery, where the latter fades away.

The Ghost of Christmas Yet to Come appears to Scrooge, as a tall, silent, cloaked figure, and

takes Scrooge into the future. Scrooge and the Ghost witness a group of businessmen discussing

the death of an unnamed colleague, saying they would only attend the funeral if lunch was

provided. In a den, Scrooge sees a charwoman, a laundress, and the local undertaker trading

several stolen possessions of the deceased to a fence named Old Joe. The Ghost then transports

Scrooge to Bob’s house, revealing Tiny Tim has died and the Cratchits are mourning him.

Scrooge is escorted back to the cemetery, where the Ghost points out the wretched man’s

neglected grave, revealing Scrooge as the man who died. Overcome with emotion, Scrooge

tearfully vows to change his ways and embraces the ghost’s robes before finding himself back

in his bedroom.

Discovering it is Christmas Day, Scrooge decides to surprise Bob’s family with a turkey dinner

and ventures out with Bean, Dickens, Rizzo, and the charity workers to spread happiness and

joy around London, reconciling with Fred and Fozziwig. Scrooge goes to the Cratchit house, at

first putting on a cold demeanor before revealing he intends to raise Bob’s salary and pay off

his mortgage. Scrooge, the Cratchits, Fred and the neighborhood celebrate Christmas, as

Dickens narrates how Scrooge became a second father to Tiny Tim, who escaped death.

In partnership with Allen Wealth Management, “The Muppet Christmas Carol” is the last of four

movies programmed by the App Theatre for its Holiday Family Film Series. The running time of

the movie is 86 minutes. There is one movie remaining on the Holiday Classics Film Series, the

beloved “White Christmas” with a showtime at 7 p.m. on Thursday, December 22.



Note that [email protected] are shown without trailers, so please arrive a few minutes before the

scheduled start time to secure tickets and purchase concessions. The general admission ticket

price is just $5 per person, and attendees under the age of 13 must be accompanied by a parent

or guardian.

Events, days, dates, times, performers, and prices are subject to change without notice.

While the App Theatre’s online ticketing system is accessible 24/7, customers can avoid the online service fees by visiting the lobby box office between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. from Tuesday through Friday, or one hour prior to showtime for each film. For a complete performance schedule of all upcoming events, or to sign up for the theatre’s e-blast distribution list, visit the organization’s website at www.apptheatr

