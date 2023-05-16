The Fabulous Equinox Orchestra kicks-off Memorial Day Weekend in the High Country

BOONE, NC – Appalachian Theatre of the High Country honors Memorial Day with a concert featuring the Fabulous Equinox Orchestra on Friday, May 26 at 7:30 p.m. The theatre will host the highly sought after big band who will perform their arrangements of patriotic numbers and favorite tunes from the Great American Songbook.

Audiences across America and worldwide have fallen in love with the two sophisticated Southern gentlemen who lead the Fabulous Equinox Orchestra and bring their rich camaraderie and charm to the stage. Their high-energy show features the greatest songs, the best original arrangements and phenomenal musicianship.

Inspired by the style and swagger of legendary entertainers like Frank, Dean and Sammy, Jeremy “The Kingpin” Davis and Clay “Mr. Showtime” Johnson make an impact with favorite melodies from recent history. Their musical recipe includes a dash of Motown, a shot of country, some folk and rock sprinkled on top, blended with musical back stories resulting in a musical banquet that feeds every soul.

The Louisiana via Savannah-based band has been featured in a two-hour PBS special, as guests on HuckabeeTV, and continues to perform extensively across the country. The pandemic provided an opportunity for the group to create weekly virtual concerts, write and record new music including four original songs featured in the film, “Courting Mom and Dad.”

Broadway World described the group as, “…a fiery hot and soulful Southern big band that is the ‘Hope Diamond’ of entertainment. That is to say, there is only one and it’s spectacular!… This is Great American Music at its finest.”

Reserved seats for this event are priced at $35 for adults and $15 for students. Tickets are available through App Theatre’s online ticketing system, which is accessible 24/7, or by calling the box office at (828) 865-3000 during box office hours. Customers can avoid online service fees by visiting the lobby box office between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. from Tuesday through Friday, or two hours prior to showtime. For a complete performance schedule of all upcoming events, or to sign up for the theatre’s e-blast distribution list, visit the organization’s website at www.apptheatre.org

Events, days, dates, times, performers and prices are subject to change without notice.

Courtesy of The Appalachian Theatre

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

