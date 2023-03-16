Press Release: High Country Press Publications Presents High Country at the Movies

Contact:

Sam Garrett, Publisher

High Country Press

PO Box 152

Boone, NC 28607

(303) 990-3999

[email protected]

High Country Press Publications Presents High Country at the Movies

Boone, N.C. – March 16, 2023 – High Country Press Publications is proud to announce a new partnership with Appalachian Theatre of the High Country with the launch of High Country at the Movies (HCATM). HCATM is an online movie review forum through which the community can interact and share thoughts on classic and new cinema.

According to Sam Garrett, publisher at High Country Press, “We have a passion for the medium of film and would like to share our appreciation for Appalachian Theatre’s dedication to keeping the arts alive.” Garrett continues, “Our goal is to involve as many Appalachian Theatre patrons as possible in the forum to spark dialogue about films shown in-house, as well as other popular ones.”

Visitors to the website highcountryatthemovies.com have options to write a review or read reviews from the community. Reviewers are prompted to expound on the high and low points of each film, their favorite scene, an unforgettable element, and what the community could gain from lessons or ideas in the film. The rating system allows reviewers to get creative by using an element of the film, such as five bigger boats as a rating for Jaws! Submissions are posted for all to enjoy.

The website also includes information about how to get tickets to Appalachian Theatre’s movie showings and other events at the venue. As a special opportunity, website visitors can enter for a chance to attend a movie at Appalachian Theatre as guests of the HCATM team.

Which movie will you review first?

###

