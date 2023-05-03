Mayhem, Mobsters and the Millennium Falcon this May @ the App

BOONE, NC – BOONE — The Appalachian Theatre is featuring a variety of films during May, ranging from Academy Award winners to iconic classics.

The theater’s Tuesday night classic film series continues with the aptly titled Mobster May, which features three of the most audience-requested film titles from recent surveys.

The month opens with a screening of the 2022 Academy Award winner, “Everything Everywhere All at Once.” This acclaimed interdimensional cross-genre piece features Michelle Yeoh in her Oscar winning portrayal as an unlikely hero. The recent hit makes its debut on the screen at the Appalachian at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 2.

The theater will celebrate its first official Star Wars Day on May the 4th with a special screening of the first feature film in the Star Wars franchise, Star Wars: A New Hope. The American epic space opera film was first released in 1977 introducing the world to what would become a multi-billion dollar franchise. Attendees are encouraged to cosplay or wear their favorite themed T-shirt to celebrate their iteration of the Rebellion, Empire, creature or droid from the Star Wars universe. The May the Fourth Be With You showing begins at 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 4.

The documentary, “The World at Your Feet,” will be screened at 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 6. The highly regarded piece follows Matt Green in a journey spanning over six years as he walks every street in New York City, on a journey of discovery, humanity and wonder. The filmmakers will be in attendance and will host a walk about around Boone starting under the historic marquee on Sunday, May 7 at 10 a.m.

The theater’s Mobster May series features fan favorite titles within the crime/drama film genre. The series kicks off Tuesday, May 9, with a screening of “GoodFellas” (1990), followed by “Snatch” (2000), on Tuesday, May 16, “The Godfather” (1972), on Tuesday, May 23, followed by “The Godfather Part II” (1990), on Tuesday, May 30. All Tuesday evening films start at 7 p.m.

In appreciation of area teachers, the Appalachian Theatre is providing free popcorn to educators throughout the month of May. Teachers have to show their Watauga County Schools, Appalachian State, or other faculty/staff ID at the concession stand for any event during the month and receive a free popcorn.

Tickets are $6 and available through App Theatre’s online ticketing system, which is accessible 24/7. Customers can avoid online service fees by visiting the lobby box office between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. from Tuesday through Friday, or two hours prior to showtime for each film. For a complete performance schedule of all upcoming events, or to sign up for the theater’s e-blast distribution list, visit the organization’s website at www.apptheatre.org.

Events, days, dates, times, performers and prices are subject to change without notice.

About the Appalachian Theatre

###

The mission of the Appalachian Theatre of the High Country is to revitalize and sustain this historic community touchstone as a quality home for diverse artists and audiences with a special focus on programs that celebrate our distinctive Appalachian heritage and enhance our capacity to serve as an economic catalyst for Boone and the High Country. Once a gorgeous 999-seat Art Deco movie house, the building closed in 2007 and sat empty and gutted

for years. On October 14, 2019, the Appalachian Theatre reopened its doors after a $10 million renovation that brought the distinctive Art Deco details back to this historic theatre and created a new 629-seat, state-of-the-art, acoustically pristine venue for live concerts, films, plays, and dance performances. The historic Appalachian Theatre has entertained regional audiences in the heart of downtown Boone, NC since 1938. www.apptheatre.org

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

