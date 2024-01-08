Maura Shawn Scanlin, Page Brothers Kick Off Mountain Home Music’s 30th Anniversary Season Jan. 19 and 20 at Appalachian Theatre

Founded in 1994, Joe Shannon’s Mountain Home Music this year marks 30 years of celebrating the diverse styles of Appalachian performing arts. Kicking off the 30th anniversary season will be back-to-back shows featuring acclaimed artists and Mountain Home Music alums Maura Shawn Scanlin and the Page Brothers.

Purchase tickets for either show or take advantage of a package deal for both performances at apptheatre.org.

Scanlin performs at the Appalachian Theatre in Boone on Friday, Jan. 19, at 7:30 p.m. The Boone native and now Boston-based fiddle player and songwriter is gaining notoriety among the Celtic and acoustic music scenes across the country. Her playing, hailed for its inventiveness, fluidity and tone, brings together influences from Ireland, Scotland and the American South. Scalin is a two-time U.S. National Scottish Fiddle Champion and a Glenfiddich Fiddle Champion.

Joined by Adam Hendey on bouzouki, Conor Hearn on guitar and Julian Pinelli on fiddle, Scanlin is thrilled to return to her hometown with an all-star band in support of her debut self-titled solo album, released in May 2023.

Opening the show is Boone’s Pickin’ Thistles, comprised of three siblings playing their favorite Celtic, folk and bluegrass music. Hayden Walker, age 15, plays the mandolin, guitar, and sings baritone in rich sibling harmonies. Josephine, age 14, and Rosemary, age 13, add twin fiddling, sweet vocal harmonies and Irish and Scottish Highland dancing. Tickets are $24.50 for adults, $12.50 for children 12 and younger and students, and $19.50 for Mountain Home Music members.

The fun continues at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 20, when the Page Brothers’ Django Reinhardt Birthday Celebration returns to the Appalachian Theatre. Jazz pioneer Django Reinhardt is widely recognized as one of the world’s greatest guitarists. This program will feature his most celebrated compositions, collaborations with violinist Stephane Grappelli, as well as bebop and modern jazz tunes in Reinhardt’s inimitable style.

Utilizing a rotating line-up of the finest musicians in Western NC, the Page Brothers keep a busy performance schedule in the Southeast playing a variety of jazz styles from manouche to straight-ahead to fusion. The group performing is modeled after Reinhardt’s classic “Hot Club” ensemble: two guitars, violin and acoustic bass. The Page Brothers (twins Andy and Zack) will be joined by violinist Meade Richter and guitarist James Schaller for an exciting night of acoustic, string-driven jazz and surprise guests.

Tickets are $24.50 for adults, $12.50 for children 12 and younger and students, and $19.50 for Mountain Home Music members.

Buy the 2-pack for the Jan. 19 and Jan. 20 Mountain Home Music concerts to save $5 on each show.

The late Joe Shannon founded Mountain Home Music in 1994 to provide venues and audiences for the many talented musicians, dancers, storytellers and poets of the High Country region. The organization became a nonprofit in 2002, with governance by a volunteer board of directors. Mountain Home Music continues to present performances at a variety of venues throughout the High Country, supported by ticket revenues, memberships, sponsorships and grants.

“Joe Shannon had a passion for bringing folks together around a shared cultural experience, and that’s something we have in common,” said Mountain Home Music Executive Director Courtney Wheeler. “Community is what makes the High Country such a special place to have an organization like Mountain Home Music, and being able to connect people to like-minded neighbors and artists who inspire them is such a beautiful thing.”

For more information about upcoming programs in 2024 and for information about becoming a member or sponsoring the 30th anniversary season, visit mountainhomemusic.org and follow Mountain Home Music on Facebook and Instagram.

