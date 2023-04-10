 Magic Comes to the Appalachian Theatre 

BOONE, NC— Einstein said, “The most beautiful thing we can experience is the mysterious”. In Joshua Lozoff: Life is Magic, former Hollywood actor Joshua Lozoff embraces that theory, bringing his version of magic, mind-reading and mystery to Boone’s Appalachian Theatre on Thursday, April 20 at 7:30 p.m.

Before turning his attention to magic, Joshua was a professional actor with a notable recurring role as Gino Tortelli on the TV show Cheers. Audiences may also recognize him as Logan in the movie Clueless or recall his martial arts prowess on display (he holds a 2nd degree black belt in Aikidō) in the film Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

After 14 years, Joshua left Los Angeles to regain his sanity and devote more time to service work which included volunteer stints throughout Latin America. It was during his travels that a chance encounter with a street magician sparked a new passion, and Joshua began his training. Joshua travelled the world studying with master magicians on several continents. After years of full-time training, he began sharing his craft with others.

Joshua is now regarded as one of the top magicians working today. He’s one of only two magicians to receive an invitation to perform at the World’s Fair in Japan where he spent two weeks as a featured performer for the USA Pavilion, entertaining Fair visitors from around the globe. In addition, he made a triumphant 2018 appearance on Penn & Teller: Fool Us, and his act went viral on social media.

Reserved tickets to this mind-boggling event are $20 for adults. Students may use the passcode “Magic” to receive a half-price ticket. Patrons may purchase tickets online at www.apptheatre.org, phone 828.865.3000 or visit the theatre lobby box office Tues.-Fri. 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. or two hours prior to showtime.

Follow @AppTheatre on Facebook and Instagram for event updates. For tickets and more information on all events, or to join the theatre’s eblast list and purchase annual memberships, please visit the ATHC website at www.apptheatre.org.

Please note that events, days, dates, times, performers, and prices are subject to change without notice.

