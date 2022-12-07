In Their 90th Year, Barter Theatre Finally Comes to Boone: State Theatre of Virginia Performs “FROSTY” at App Theatre on Dec. 16

BOONE, NC – Richard Rose was the producing director of the Barter Theatre in Abingdon, Virginia
for 27 years, retiring on December 31, 2019 with over 700 plays and musicals to this credit. “To
the best of my knowledge,” he said, “this is the first time we’ve ever performed in Boone, so
we’re long overdue for our debut production!”
Rose is referring to a pair of Barter Players performances of “Frosty: A Musical Adventure”
scheduled for 2 and 7 p.m. on Friday, December 16 at the Appalachian Theatre of the High
Country. This original production was created by Barter’s playwright in residence Catherine Bush
with music and lyrics by Dax Dupuy. The family-friendly musical is a perfect introduction to live,
professional theatre for young audiences with a running time of one hour and tickets priced at
only $8 for children and $10 for adults.
“Frosty” tells the musical adventure of a young orphan named Billy who discovers magic in a
stolen hat. When he places the hat on a snowman’s head, that snowman comes to life. Can Frosty
help Billy find his real family in time for Christmas? Join them on a thrilling quest through New
York City as they discover that the real magic of the season is love.
Barrett Guyton, the current artistic director of the Barter Players promises that “Frosty” is “full
of catchy music, hilarious dance moves, and a whole lot of heart. It’s a show that people of every
age have fallen in love with all across the country.”
Reviews from previous tour stops back up Guyton’s promise. The ProArt Association in Wise, VA
said, “Hands-down one of our most requested shows! It brings joy to all in attendance.” The
Virginia Cooperative Extension wrote to say, “In a word: WOW. Thank you for an unforgettable
experience.” After seeing “Frosty” a teacher at Wilson School said, “I’m still blown away by the
powerful heartwarming message embedded into this story. Truly amazing!”
“The State Theatre of Virginia,” Barter Theatre opened its doors in 1933 during the Great
Depression and will celebrate its 90th season next year. Their founding premise proclaimed, “With
vegetables you cannot sell, you can buy a good laugh.” The price of admission was 40 cents or
an equivalent amount of produce. Four out of five theatregoers paid their way with vegetables,
dairy products, and livestock.
To the surprise of many, all the seats for the first show were filled. The concept of trading “Ham
for Hamlet” caught on quickly. At the end of the first season, the Barter Company cleared $4.35
in cash, two barrels of jelly, and a collective weight gain of over 300 pounds.
The Barter Players is the touring arm of the company with over 25 years of touring experience.
They perform world-class theatre for young audiences all around the United States. “Because of
our fierce theatricality and no-holds-barred acting, we have a following among both children and
adults alike. The child in all of us deserves wild adventure, incredible story, and the excitement
of live theatre.”
All tickets for this production are reserved seating. Please note that events, days, dates, times,
performers, and prices are subject to change without notice. For tickets and more
information on all events, or to join the theatre’s eblast list and purchase memberships, please
visit the ATHC website at www.apptheatre.org.
