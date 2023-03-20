 Final Local Night @AppTheatre Concert  Features The King Bees with Boone J.A.M.  

BOONE, NC – As the final installment in this season’s pilot Local Night @AppTheatre series, co-presented with Joe Shannon’s Mountain Home Music, The King Bees will bring their blues and roots music to the Doc Watson Stage for Americana Music on Thursday, March 23 at 7:00 p.m. at the historic Appalachian Theatre located on King Street in Boone, NC. They’ll be introduced by a set performed by student musicians from Boone J.A.M. Reserved tickets for this concert are $10 for adults and $7 for students.

Though The King Bees, Rob “Hound Dog” Baskerville and Penny “Queen Bee” Zamagni, call the mountains of North Carolina home, they’ve travelled the world from Mississippi juke joints to Lincoln Center sharing their love of American Roots music. Having performed on festival stages throughout Europe in cities such as Paris, Rome, Amsterdam, and London, this year marks the 35th anniversary of the band and the 20th year of New River Blues Festival, a festival they created and continue to produce in Ashe County, NC.

In the mid-1980s, Baskerville and Zamagni began traveling the Deep South searching for and mentoring under significant blues artists. With Baskerville featured on guitar and keys and Zamagni on vocals, bass and as songsmith, they’ve worked with many blues greats, who nurtured and guided them to develop their signature authentic sound. By 1990, they signed with a European label, began touring internationally, and recording with some of the most culturally relevant blues artists including Carey Bell, Jerry McCain, Nappy Brown, and Bo Diddley.

The King Bees are known for their professionalism and exuberant, soulful performances and look forward to taking the stage of the Doc Watson Stage for Americana Music with the goal of touching hearts and moving spirits.

The Boone Junior Appalachian Musicians, the night’s opening act, will perform a set of pieces they’ve collaborated on within their JAM class. Boone J.A.M. is a group music lesson program that offers affordable traditional Appalachian music instruction to youth in Watauga County. It started in 2006 and has provided music education to hundreds of students. The program’s “Band Class” is led by instructor Ella Hennessee and features some of the program’s most advanced student musicians. As an affiliate of the Junior Appalachian

Musicians organization, Boone J.A.M. receives support from the North Carolina Arts Council and the National Endowment for the Arts.

While the App Theatre’s online ticketing system is accessible 24/7, customers can avoid the online service fees by visiting the lobby box office between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. from Tuesday through Friday, or one hour prior to showtime. For a complete performance schedule of all upcoming events, or to sign up for their e-blast distribution list, visit the theatre’s reimagined website at www.apptheatre.org

Events, days, dates, times, performers, and prices are subject to change without notice.

