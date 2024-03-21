Eleemosynary: Blue Ridge Community Theatre Brings Three-Woman Play to Life March 22-24

El·ee·mos·y·nar·y (adjective) relating to or dependent on charity; charitable.

The word may be uncommon, but that’s OK because Blue Ridge Community Theatre is bringing it to life, presenting Eleemosynary, March 22-24 at Appalachian Theatre in downtown Boone.

Written by Lee Blessing in 1985, Eleemosynary “examines the very delicate relationship of three women: a grandmother, Dorothea, who has sought to exert her independence through strong willed eccentric behavior, Artie, her daughter, who has run from her overpowering mother, and Echo, Artie’s daughter, who is incredibly smart and equally sensitive.”

Playing the three roles are Amy Beane, Burlene Franklin, and Rhonda Waddell. The production is directed by Watauga High theatre teacher Zachary Walker—his directorial debut for BRCT.

“I jumped at the opportunity to direct this play because I had recently directed it at the high school with the Advanced Theatre 4 class,” Walker said.

“In fact, one of those actors is also in this production, playing a different role than she did last semester. I love the way this play moves through time with long sweeping monologues filled with humor, tragedy, love, and conflict. It’s quite an emotional rollercoaster.”

Tommy Light serves as producer, and Christy and Company are providing hair styling. The producers wish to thank New River Building Supply, Teresa Lee, Aston Properties, and Matt Tyson.

To purchase tickets, click here. Performances will be Friday, March 22 and Saturday, March 23 at 7 p.m. at Appalachian Theatre (559 West King Street, Boone, NC) as well as a Sunday matinee at 2 p.m.

