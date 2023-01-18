“DO YOU WANNA BUILD A SNOWMAN?” – Disney’s Animated Classic Musical FROZEN showing at App Theatre Jan. 21

BOONE, NC – The popular Disney animated musical classic “Frozen” will be screened at the Appalachian Theatre of the High Country on a special, family-friendly date and time: 2 p.m. on Saturday, January 21, 2023. A beloved film for all ages, it was a unanimous “Staff Pick” for this month’s classic movie series at the venerable landmark of King Street in Boone.

“Frozen” is a 2013 computer-animated musical fantasy film produced by Walt Disney Animation Studios and released by Walt Disney Pictures. It is inspired by Hans Christian Andersen’s 1844 fairy tale “The Snow Queen.” Starring the voices of Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Josh Gad, Jonathan Groff, and Santino Fontana, the film has a runtime of 93 minutes.

Not only is this Disney classic part of the App Theatre’s “Staff Pics” series in January, but it is also the inaugural screening on the upcoming “Family Favorites” film series sponsored by Allen Wealth Management with five beloved movies from now through the winter and spring months of 2023.

When their kingdom becomes trapped in perpetual winter, fearless Anna (Kristen Bell) joins forces with mountaineer Kristoff (Jonathan Groff) and his reindeer sidekick to find Anna’s sister, Snow Queen Elsa (Idina Menzel), and break her icy spell. Although their epic journey leads them to encounters with mystical trolls, a comedic snowman (Josh Gad), harsh conditions, and magic at every turn, Anna and Kristoff bravely push onward in a race to save their kingdom from winter’s cold grip.

Longtime Charlotte, NC resident Kristen Anderson-Lopez, now living in NYC, co-wrote the songs with her husband, Robert Lopez. The couple won the Academy Award for Best Original Song for “Let It Go” and would win the same award just four years later with the song “Remember Me” from “Coco.” Collectively, the couple has received four Emmy Awards, five Grammy Awards, four Oscars, and three Tony Awards.

The Anderson-Lopez’s daughters, Katie and Annie, both had voice parts in the film’s song, “Do You Want to Build a Snowman?” and Anderson-Lopez’s sister, Kate Anderson, co-wrote the songs for “Olaf’s Frozen Adventure.”

“Frozen” premiered on November 19, 2013, and was praised for its visuals, screenplay, themes, music, and voice acting; some film critics consider it to be Disney’s best animated film since the studio’s renaissance era. “Frozen” received two wins at the 86th Academy Awards, and numerous other accolades. It was the first Walt Disney Animation Studios film to win Best Animated Feature.

During its theatrical run, the film was a significant commercial success, earning $1.280 billion in worldwide box office revenue, overtaking “Toy Story 3” to become the highest-grossing animated film of all time, and carried its position until it was overtaken by the remake of “The Lion King” in 2019. It also became the fifth highest-grossing film of all time and the highest-grossing film of 2013. By January 2015, the film became the best-selling Blu-ray Disc in the United States, which resulted in the film launching a franchise, including an animated short in 2015, an animated featurette in 2017, and a feature-length sequel, “Frozen II,” in November 2019.

Note that all [email protected] are shown without movie previews or trailers, so please arrive a few minutes before the scheduled start time to secure tickets and purchase concessions. The general admission ticket price is just $6 per person, which includes taxes and handling fees. All attendees under the age of 13 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

The remaining films on the “Staff Pics” series are “The Big Lebowski” at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, January 24 and “Pride & Prejudice” at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, January 31.

While the App Theatre’s online ticketing system is accessible 24/7, customers can avoid the online service fees by visiting the lobby box office between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. from Tuesday through Friday, or one hour prior to showtime for each film. For a complete performance schedule of all upcoming events, or to sign up for the theatre’s e-blast distribution list, visit the organization’s website at www.apptheatre.org.

Events, days, dates, times, performers, and prices are subject to change without notice.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

