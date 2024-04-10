“Carrie: The Musical” Takes to the Valborg Stage April 24 – 28: Join us for a Night of Drama, Killer Vocals, and a Bloody Good Time

The Appalachian State University Department of Theatre and Dance proudly presents “Carrie: The Musical,” based on the Stephen King novel and Brian De Palma directed film of the same name, with music by Michael Gore, lyrics by Dean Pitchford, and book by Lawrence D. Cohen. The cast is comprised of 20 Appalachian students spanning across all grade levels. In addition to the cast, there are several undergraduates working on the technical and design teams under the mentorship of Theatre and Dance faculty and staff members.

Appearing from left to right, Isabella Brumfield (Carrie White) and Colin Pendergrast (Tommy Ross)

The production takes place in the state-of-the-art Valborg theatre from April 24 – 28, 2024. Evening performances begin at 7 p.m. on the 24 -27 and there is a matinee showing at 2 p.m. on the 28. Student tickets are $10, Faculty/Staff tickets are $15 and adult tickets are $17. Tickets are available online through the department website at theatreanddance.appstate.edu as well by phone (828) 262- 4046 and in person through the Schaefer Center for the Arts box office. Due to mature subject matter, viewer discretion is advised.

“Carrie: The Musical,” originally produced in 1988 and then rewritten and revived on the Off- Broadway stage in 2012, follows the tumultuous journey of outcast, Carrie White, an awkward teenage girl living in a small town with her extremely religious and overbearing mother, Margaret. After many years of enduring relentless bullying, Carrie, is pushed to her breaking point and discovers she has telekinetic powers. She unleashes her newfound powers on the classmates who have tormented her, causing chaos and mass destruction on prom night.

Senior cast member Nate Richardson said, “It is awesome to be a part of such an amazing cast of individuals. I get to build incredible relationships and learn so much about what it means to do theatre here at Appalachian State.”

Appearing from left to right, Bella Efird (Chris Hargensen) and Mack DeBernardo (Billy Nolan)

Professor Kevin S. Warner, director of the production, said “The show is a unique challenge in musical storytelling because it is an interpretation of a horror novel and film. It blends elements of the original story with a beautiful, sometimes haunting rock score. It requires the execution of multiple special effects, culminating with the famous drop of stage blood at the show’s climax. We are incredibly lucky to have an immensely talented cast. They are working with a challenging book and rock score, but they promise to surprise everyone with their storytelling.”

The story of “Carrie: The Musical” encapsulates the struggles of growing up, being different and navigating the complexities of high school social hierarchies. The show includes themes of bullying and being left out, which resonate with young adults, leading to the Stephen King story that came out exactly 50 years ago, still maintaining a cult following.

Co-choreographer and cast member Kayla Miller said, “This production of ‘Carrie: The Musical’ is impactful on so many levels. The story is an emotional reflection of the way that our society trains us to treat each other. It is a visceral experience which challenges each viewer to assess their own actions and turn inward to ask: what does it cost to be kind?”

The cast of “Carrie: The Musical” includes the following individuals, in alphabetical order, Phoebe Atkins, Cassidy Bowen, Isabella Brumfield, Ainsley Dawe, Mack DeBernardo, Bella Efird, Elijah Golden, Regan Hartley, Josh Hurd, Ian Kirchbaum, Kayla Miller, Spencer Moore, Kevin O’Rourke, Colin Pendergrast, Nate Richardson, Valeria Sierra Rey, McEwen Thornton, Jordan Warren, Mac Wiggs, and Destiney Wolfe.

Kevin Warner

Warner, a seasoned musical theatre professional, is mentoring student assistant director, Bryce Guertin. Music direction is by Dr. Joby Bell, with choreography by Warner and student Kayla Miller. The lighting design is by Professor John Marty and senior Wil Martin, costume design by Professor Martha Marking, and set design by Professor Michael Helms, department chair. The show is stage managed by senior Lindsay Douglass.

The band is comprised of Hayes School of Music Faculty members Dr. Joby Bell (music director, conductor, and keyboard I) and Dr. Catherine Garner (keyboard II). As well as Hayes School of Music students Alex Hayes (assistant music director), Ali Gotelli (guitar I), Henry Jackson (guitar II), Jackson King (drums), Issy Saavedra (cello), and Logan Unger (bass).

There are 70+ students working on the production under faculty and staff leadership in positions spanning across performance, music, costume crafts, lighting design, and dramaturgy. This production of “Carrie: The Musical” is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals. www.concordtheatricals.com.

Credits:

“Carrie: The Musical” creative by Brad Parquette

Photos by Shantaja Brown

Appearing from left to right, Valeria Sierra Rey (Margaret White) and Isabella Brumfield (Carrie White)

