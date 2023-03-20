Cabaret Night @AppTheatre is Back Saturday, March 25th

WHO: Appalachian Theatre of the High Country

WHAT: Cabaret Night @ AppTheatre

WHEN: Saturday, March 25, 2023 from 8:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

WHERE: Community Room – Appalachian Theatre for the High Country, 559 W. King Street, Boone, NC 28607

DETAILS: Tickets: $6 – Purchase online at www.apptheatre.org, phone 828.865.3000 or visit lobby box office Tues-Fri 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. or two hours prior to showtime.

Cabaret Night

The Appalachian Theatre invites music lovers of all ages to their monthly Cabaret Night on Saturday, March 25 from 8-11 p.m. The venue’s upstairs Community Room is transformed into an upscale karaoke cabaret providing an opportunity for the High Country community to sing their favorite songs from a wide variety of musical eras and genres or simply enjoy the performances of friends, family and neighbors.

There is no cover charge. Beer, wine, non-alcoholic beverages, candy bar items and the theatre’s famous popcorn will be available for sale. For more information, visit the theatre’s website, apptheatre.org, call the theatre at (828) 265-3000 or send an email to [email protected].

