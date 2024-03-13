Boonerang Kick-Off Event to Feature “Boone’s Got Talent” Show at Appalachian Theatre June 13

“There is something in the water.” This phrase has been recycled many times to describe the unusual amount of talented individuals who live in the High Country. Another tongue-in-cheek comment frequently heard boasts, “You can’t throw a rock without hitting a banjo player.” Whether musical, athletic, theatrical, artistic, or simply astonishing, the Boone area abounds with talent, and this year Boonerang Music & Arts Festival kicks off the 2024 festival with an event to showcase some of the area’s best.

In collaboration with the Appalachian Theatre and Mountain Home Music, the official Thursday night kick-off event for the 2024 festival will feature the inaugural Boone’s Got Talent showcase at the Appalachian Theatre on June 13.

“We are so excited to offer this opportunity for our friends and neighbors to show us their skills and put their names in the hat – or videos on the web – to tryout for the first community-wide talent show,” says festival director, Mark Freed. “We plan to put together an exciting event to kick off the festival weekend and give more people a chance to be part of Boonerang.”

Anyone living in the High Country or with a Boone connection and a talent to share is encouraged to record a video and submit an application to participate.

“We’re looking for all sorts of talent,” says Appalachian Theatre director, Suzanne Livesay.

People interested in applying to be part of the showcase will need to record a video of their performance, which should not be more than five minutes. Acts and artists of all ages are encouraged to apply, but they must have a connection to the High Country. Videos must be uploaded to a public site, like YouTube, Vimeo, or Facebook and should portray the exact performance. A link to the video must be included in the applications, which can be found at (828) 268-6206 laney.wise@townofboone.net and www.boonerangfest.com and must be completed by May 1, 2024. Finalists will be contacted by May 17, and they must be available for a dress rehearsal at the Appalachian Theatre on Jun 12, from 6:00-9:00 p.m.

“This showcase will be an excellent opportunity for all kinds of local entertainers to get a chance to perform at the renovated Appalachian Theatre and everyone an occasion to come out and celebrate our family, friends, and neighbors in the High Country,” says Mountain Home Music director, Courtney Wheeler.

Because this is a showcase, and not a talent competition, prizes will not be awarded; however, selected acts will have the opportunity to perform on the Doc Watson stage at the Appalachian Theatre and will receive Boonerang, Mountain Home Music, and AppTheatre swag.

The ticketed public performance will take place on June 13, starting at 7:30 p.m, with tickets going on sale on Monday, May 20, 2024, available on the Appalachian Theatre website – www.apptheatre.org – and at the box office.

For more information about Boone’s Got Talent, please contact the Boonerang team at 828.268.6280, or email info@boonerangfest.com

