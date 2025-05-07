Boone Junior Appalachian Musicians (Boone JAM) Spring Recital to Be Held May 13 at Appalachian Theatre

Boone Junior Appalachian Musicians (Boone JAM) is proud to present its Spring 2025 Semester Recital on Tuesday, May 13, at the Appalachian Theatre in downtown Boone. The performance is free and open to the public, with music beginning at 5:30 PM.

This semester’s recital will showcase talented youth from 18 different classes, performing traditional Appalachian music on guitar, fiddle, banjo, mandolin, and ukulele. Boone JAM has over 80 students currently enrolled with 8 teachers sharing their talents. The event offers a heartwarming celebration of the students’ dedication and the region’s deep-rooted musical traditions.

“This recital is the culmination of months of learning, practice, and fun,” said Brandon Holder, Program Director of Boone JAM. “It’s incredible to see how these students grow musically and connect with Appalachian culture through these instruments and songs. We’re excited for the community to hear what they’ve been working on.”

Held at the historic Appalachian Theatre, the recital provides a unique opportunity for the community to support and celebrate local youth while enjoying an evening of old-time and traditional music.

Event Details:

What: Boone JAM Spring 2025 Recital

When: Tuesday, May 13, 2025

Where: Appalachian Theatre, Downtown Boone

Time: 5:30 PM

Admission: Free

For more information about Boone JAM and how to get involved, visit https://www.joneshouse.org/lessons or email brandon.holder@townofboone.net

About Boone Junior Appalachian Musicians (Boone JAM):

Boone Junior Appalachian Musicians (Boone JAM) is a program dedicated to teaching traditional Appalachian music to youth through group instruction, performance opportunities, and cultural enrichment. The program ensures that the musical heritage of the Southern Appalachian region is passed on to the next generation. The Boone JAM program is an affiliate of the Junior Appalachian Musicians organization (www.jamkids.org). The program also receives support from the Wayne C. Henderson Scholarship and the North Carolina Arts Council.

