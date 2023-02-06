Blue Ridge Community Theatre Brings Valentine’s Day Fun to the Stage with “I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change,” Live at the Appalachian Theatre

BOONE, NC — The Blue Ridge Community Theatre showcases the humorous aspects of modern love with the Off-Broadway smash musical comedy, I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change, book and lyrics by Joe Dipietro, and music by Jimmy Roberts. This adult production will be presented at the historic Appalachian Theatre in the upstairs Community Room on February 10 at 7 p.m., February 11 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. and February 12 at 2 p.m. Ticket prices are $25. To purchase tickets, go to https://www.apptheatre.org/new-events, or call the box office at 828-865-3000.

I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change consists of a series of vignettes that revolve around the challenges of romantic relationships and finding love in our modern day world. The cast of four, playing multiple characters, portray comedic and honest examinations of partnerships throughout the stages of life.

“This is the second longest-running Off-Broadway show in history and we are thrilled to have talented director, Teresa Lee at the helm, and Tyler Evatt-Young as our musical director” President of BRCT, Tommy Light, said. “We are genuinely honored and excited to be the first performing group in the High Country to perform in the Community Room at the Appalachian Theatre.” Director, Teresa Lee remarked, “It’s such a joy to work with this amazingly talented group of young actors. This is the perfect way for audiences to come celebrate love and laughter for Valentine’s Day!”

The talented cast playing fifty-five characters includes four young actors from the High Country. Clay Cooper plays multiple male characters and also serves as the Assistant Musical Director. He is a recent graduate of Appalachian State University with a degree in Theatre Education. He has most recently been seen onstage as Jimmy Ray in Bright Star! and Mastiff in The Moors, both at App State. Allie Mariotte, is a native of Wake Forest, NC. She plays multiple female roles, including a lonely bridesmaid left holding the bouquet in the solo number, Always a Bridesmaid. Allie is a senior Theatre Education major at Appalachian State. Jonathan Long, playing such diverse characters as a monster truck enthusiast and a middle-aged exhausted dad, grew up in Charlotte, NC. He now resides in the High Country and works for a local non-profit. Jonathan is a graduate of Appalachian State with a degree in economics, but was active in many college theatre productions. Chloe Zwilling is a recent graduate of Appalachian State with a BA in Theatre Arts. She brings outstanding musical talent to the cast in such numbers as I Will be Loved and Marriage Tango. Chloe was last seen onstage in Bright Star! at Appalachian and is currently living and working in Boone.

